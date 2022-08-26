Cotter's Williams tops 10 southeastern Minnesota girls soccer players to watch

Kaylee Narveson, Kasson-Mantorville

The senior forward led the KoMets in scoring with 19 goals and also added six assists. Narveson scored all five of K-M’s playoff goals and led it to the Section 1AA final. Narveson is a natural goal scorer with speed and strength.

Cotter's Allyssa Williams dribbles the ball up the field in the first half against Minnehaha Academy on Nov. 4, 2022, during the Class A girls soccer state semifinals in Minneapolis. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo

Allyssa Williams, Winona Cotter

Williams had one of the best seasons around last year as a junior. The midfielder, who has a knack for dribbling through tight spaces and beautifully surveys the field, finished with 27 goals and 33 assists. She played on a Cotter team that made it to its first girls state soccer tournament.

Lillie Sonju, Red Wing

Sonju drew loads of defensive attention last year. Still, she managed to score 13 goals and dish out nine assists. Sonju was named second-team All-State. The senior is crafty and can control the pace of a game.

Dover-Eyota's Megan Ideker (15) and Cotter's Ava Killian (13) struggle for the ball during the Section 1A girls soccer championship Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in St. Charles. Cotter beat Dover-Eyota 3-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Ava Killian, Winona Cotter

A junior, Killian has the look of a star in the making. The midfielder/forward is fast, strong, great in the air and has one of the most powerful shots in southeastern Minnesota. Killian totaled 15 goals and six assists last year and was named second-team All-State.

Faith Quinn, Winona

Quinn earned second-team All-State honors last season after scoring 15 goals and dishing out three assists.The junior is an all-out player who is often all over the field.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura's Makadyn Gust on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in St. Charles. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Makadyn Gust, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura

Gust is a superb goalie who uses her uber athleticism to get it done. Gust posted nine shutouts in 17 games last year as a sophomore. Her save percentage was .918. Gust earned second-team All-State.

Sammi Chandler, Red Wing

The senior forward was quite productive in 2021, with 13 goals and four assists.

Maya Bubbers, La Crescent-Hokah

Bubbers is a heck of a defender and earned second-team All-State honors last year as a junior. Bubbers also managed three goals and a pair of assists.

Abby Gardner, Winona Cotter

Gardner comes from an athletic family, with older sister Olivia named the state’s Ms. Soccer for Class A last year as a senior. Abby possesses great speed and used it last year as a central defender. She helped key 16 Cotter shutouts. The junior also had a goal.

Dover-Eyota's Madison Harden (1) plays a corner kick as Caledonia's Siri Konkel (2) defends during a Section 1A quarterfinal match Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Eyota. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

Madison Harden, Dover-Eyota

The senior emerged last year, scoring 10 goals and collecting five assists. Harden plays forward.

— Compiled by Pat Ruff • Post Bulletin