Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cotter's Williams tops 10 southeastern Minnesota girls soccer players to watch

091121-PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE-KASSON-MANTORVILLE-GIRLS-SOCCER-724.JPG
Kasson-Mantorville’s Kaylee Narveson (10) controls the ball during a girls soccer game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Sept. 11, 2021, at Eckstein Field in Plainview.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
August 26, 2022 05:55 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Kaylee Narveson, Kasson-Mantorville

The senior forward led the KoMets in scoring with 19 goals and also added six assists. Narveson scored all five of K-M’s playoff goals and led it to the Section 1AA final. Narveson is a natural goal scorer with speed and strength.

Cotter girls soccer
Cotter's Allyssa Williams dribbles the ball up the field in the first half against Minnehaha Academy on Nov. 4, 2022, during the Class A girls soccer state semifinals in Minneapolis.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo

Allyssa Williams, Winona Cotter

Williams had one of the best seasons around last year as a junior. The midfielder, who has a knack for dribbling through tight spaces and beautifully surveys the field, finished with 27 goals and 33 assists. She played on a Cotter team that made it to its first girls state soccer tournament.

Lillie Sonju, Red Wing

Sonju drew loads of defensive attention last year. Still, she managed to score 13 goals and dish out nine assists. Sonju was named second-team All-State. The senior is crafty and can control the pace of a game.

102220.S.RPB.DE.COTTER.GSOC.02410.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Megan Ideker (15) and Cotter's Ava Killian (13) struggle for the ball during the Section 1A girls soccer championship Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in St. Charles. Cotter beat Dover-Eyota 3-0.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Ava Killian, Winona Cotter

A junior, Killian has the look of a star in the making. The midfielder/forward is fast, strong, great in the air and has one of the most powerful shots in southeastern Minnesota. Killian totaled 15 goals and six assists last year and was named second-team All-State.

Faith Quinn, Winona

Quinn earned second-team All-State honors last season after scoring 15 goals and dishing out three assists.The junior is an all-out player who is often all over the field.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura Girls Soccer - Makadyn Gust
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura's Makadyn Gust on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in St. Charles.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Makadyn Gust, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura

Gust is a superb goalie who uses her uber athleticism to get it done. Gust posted nine shutouts in 17 games last year as a sophomore. Her save percentage was .918. Gust earned second-team All-State.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura Girls Soccer - Makadyn Gust
Prep
Scary soccer thought: St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura's Gust is back to 100 percent
Makadyn Gust, a St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura junior soccer goalie, has healed from a torn labrum injury. That means the All-State player might be at an entirely new level this season.
August 26, 2022 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

Sammi Chandler, Red Wing

The senior forward was quite productive in 2021, with 13 goals and four assists.

Maya Bubbers, La Crescent-Hokah

Bubbers is a heck of a defender and earned second-team All-State honors last year as a junior. Bubbers also managed three goals and a pair of assists.

Abby Gardner, Winona Cotter

Gardner comes from an athletic family, with older sister Olivia named the state’s Ms. Soccer for Class A last year as a senior. Abby possesses great speed and used it last year as a central defender. She helped key 16 Cotter shutouts. The junior also had a goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

101321-de-caledonia-gsoc-7448.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Madison Harden (1) plays a corner kick as Caledonia's Siri Konkel (2) defends during a Section 1A quarterfinal match Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Eyota.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

Madison Harden, Dover-Eyota

The senior emerged last year, scoring 10 goals and collecting five assists. Harden plays forward.

— Compiled by Pat Ruff • Post Bulletin

Related Topics: GIRLS SOCCERWINONA AREAKASSON-MANTORVILLERED WING-WELCHST CHARLES-ELBALEWISTON-ALTURALA CRESCENT-HOKAHDOVER-EYOTA
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
083121-CENTURY-LAKEVILLE-SOUTH-GIRLS-SOCCER-3061.jpg
Prep
Rochester girls soccer teams hope to build on winning seasons
None of the Rochester girls soccer teams made it to state last year. But there are at least two that seem to have a real chance to do it this season, Lourdes and Century.
August 26, 2022 05:40 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls swimming and diving results for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
August 25, 2022 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls soccer results for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
August 25, 2022 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Volleyball Results Scores graphic
Prep
Volleyball results for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
August 25, 2022 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports