Could Saturday's JM-Mayo game be the end of a great rivalry?

The way Matt Erredge and Pete Moehnke see it, there are three options for the immediate future of the John Marshall High School boys hockey program.

None of them are ideal for players, coaches, hockey fans or hockey in general in Rochester.

But it’s reality.

The Rockets are facing the following choices for the 2023-24 season: 1. Start the season with, at most, 14 skaters (forwards and defensemen combined); 2. Form a co-op with another nearby program that is willing to do so; 3. let the program go dormant.

“What we can say is, at JM, for a lot of sports, participation numbers are dwindling,” said Erredge, who has coached at JM for a decade and is in his third season as head coach. “The school boundaries haven’t helped. We saw this coming 10 years ago, when (former Rockets coach) Jay (Ness) was here. …

“We also realize that boundaries aren’t going to be redrawn for one spot; we do understand that.”

There are pitfalls associated with all three possibilities.

Due to graduations and a small number of Rochester Youth Hockey Association players in JM’s district set to make the jump to high school next year (and for much of the rest of the 2020s), the Rockets are expected to have, at most, 14 skaters on the roster. A full lineup for a game features 18 skaters (usually 12 forwards and six defensemen). The numbers at the youth levels don’t appear to get any better for JM, at least as the public school boundaries are drawn at the moment.

The Rockets entered this season with a 20-player roster, but have lost one player for the rest of the season due to an injury, and have had other players out with illnesses or for personal reasons at various times.

If they go into next season with an even more depleted roster?

“The expectation for next season is that we won’t have enough players to have a JV squad, and we’ll have a small roster for a varsity squad,” said Moehnke, JM’s assistant coach. “That puts us a couple injuries or illnesses away from having to forfeit games in that situation.”

Mayo’s Ryan Dripps (11) battles John Marshall’s Mason Decker (7) for the puck during a boys hockey game on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

There is the issue, too, of competitiveness. With a reduced roster, JM will likely struggle to find opponents to fill a 25-game schedule. It can’t rely on Big Nine Conference opponents to fill a bulk of those slots, either. As it is this season, JM plays seven Big Nine teams — Mayo, Mankato East, Mankato West, Owatonna, Albert Lea, Winona and Red Wing — just once.

Forming a co-op with another program seems like the best option for players who go to JM to continue playing, but that means JM players lose their identity as the Rockets, and it will require conversations with other nearby programs and finding one willing to form a co-op.

The final option, letting the program go dormant, is a last resort, and one that Erredge, Moehnke and other JM hockey alums seem intent on not allowing to happen. The option would exist, of course, to bring JM’s program back if or when its numbers improve.

“No one wants the JM program to go away; that’s not what anyone is hoping for,” Erredge said. “We feel stress about it … the alumni factor. You have the guys from the 1977 (state championship) team who still care so much about it. … They all just want to see us find a solution of some kind.”

With the reasonable possibility that JM will not exist on its own as a program after this season, that makes Saturday’s game an even more intriguing one.

The Rockets play rival Mayo at 3 p.m. at Graham Arena I in what will be their only meeting this season, barring a matchup in the Section 1AA playoffs.

After 56 years and 126 games , Saturday’s game — the 127th in the rivalry’s history — could be its last, at least for the time being.

“Across the board, it still doesn’t matter how good one team is or what their season looks like,” said Moehnke, a JM alum. “These games are 51 minutes, sometimes 59 minutes, of — you grew up playing against these guys, you grew up playing with them, and there’s nothing more fun than going out and competing against them.”

If Saturday’s game is indeed the last between the long-time rivals, it’s been quite an intra-city showdown, loaded with memorable moments, over the past six decades.

Big Games, Big Performances

Looking back on some of the biggest and most competitive games between the Rockets and Spartans — and their long time coaches, Gene Sack of JM and Lorne Grosso of Mayo — perhaps no matchup in the history of the rivalry that began in the 1966-67 season carried more weight than one that wasn’t even played in Rochester.

It took place on Feb. 24, 1999, at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis, the sparkling new five-year-old home of the University of Minnesota hockey team. And, were the stakes ever high.

It was the Section 1 championship game, the winner getting to move on to the state tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, which played host to The Tourney while the Xcel Energy Center was under construction.

The hero of that game is a familiar name: Current Mayo head coach Matt Notermann.

“The first thing I think of when I think of JM is, as a kid, the first varsity games I went to, as a PeeWee or whatever, the stands were full, the parking lots were full,” Notermann said. “You had to get there darn near at the beginning of the JV game if you wanted a place to sit.

“... when we were growing up, our youth hockey teams were split, so we played against each other and the rivalry was great. You knew the kids on the other team lived across town and over time, guys on both sides grew to not particularly care much for each other.”

John Marshall goalie Brady Meyers and forward Brady Dahl (5) attempt to keep a puck out of the net after a shot by Mayo's Logan Haskins during a game in the 2014-15 season. Meyers and Dahl are now assistant coaches at JM. Post Bulletin file photo

Mayo was the top seed in the section tournament in 1999; it had defeated JM twice during the regular season, but on this night, the Rockets led 4-3 with just four minutes to go in regulation. Mayo wasn’t about to let a big opportunity slip away. Max Bahr scored his second goal of the game with just 3:26 to go in the third, tying the score 4-4 and forcing OT.

“You take a game that already has pressure and meaning on it, and then add some real meaning and pressure — the chance to go the state tournament,” Notermann said. “And it was at Mariucci. Those were the days when they’d pretty much cancel school, so everyone could go, for a game like that.

“If I pretended I don’t remember it vividly, down to the puck drop, down to the goal, I’d be lying.”

The teams battled through all of a scoreless first OT. Following that period, then-Mayo assistant coach Jeff Whitney approached Notermann in the locker room and asked him if he had enough energy to play every-other shift.

“I’ll go ’til we win,” Notermann told him.

That didn't take long. Mayo won the opening faceoff of the second OT and defenseman Brandon Wiltgen dumped the puck into the JM zone. It bounced off the endboards and right to Notermann, who was cutting to the net. He gathered the puck and fired it past JM goalie Tom Lovett for a 5-4 victory, sending Mayo back to the state tournament.

“Those were the games, I’d have a hard time falling asleep the night before,” Notermann said. “I remember the band playing, the crowd, it was full. Graham (Arena) was jammed to the gills, like I haven’t seen it since. It was ful and 3-4 people deep on the ends. Everyone in town was watching and as a player, you knew it.”

JM didn’t lack for big wins against Mayo, either, particularly during the Rockets’ heyday of the late 1970s.

As JM was en route to its state championship in 1977 — to this day, the only high school hockey state championship won by a Rochester team — the Rockets had to go through the Spartans three times. JM beat Mayo twice in the regular season — 7-3 and 5-2 — then the Rockets found themselves matched up with the Spartans in the Section 1 quarterfinals.

It was all JM from the start.

Scott Lecy, who finished that season with 112 points, recorded eight of them in an 11-2 playoff win against Mayo. Lecy had four goals and four assists, while his linemate Bruce Aikens had a hat trick and two assists. The Rockets scored three short-handed goals in the game.

"I've never had a player who can score in so many different ways," Sack said of Lecy.

So many more memories have been made on both sides of the rivalry in subsequent years, with Mayo first taking the lead in the all-time series in the 2013-14 season, then JM taking it back three years later.

Mayo currently leads the series 67-58-1, having gone back in front in the 2017-18 season. In fact, the Spartans have won 10 in a row against their longest-running rival, Mayo’s second-longest win streak in the series (it won 14 straight from 1996-97 through 2001-02).

“We used to go play (pick-up) games at Churchill and then some days we’d go crash Allendale (Park, where the JM kids played),” Notermann said. “It was testy sometimes, but it was fun. For an outdoor game, it wasn’t just ‘let’s go kick it around.’ You’re trying to win.

“It’s always been that way for guys (on both sides). You always wanted that neighborhood pride.”

The Rivalry at a glance

The John Marshall vs. Mayo boys hockey rivalry began during the 1966-67 season. Saturday's meeting at 3 p.m. at Graham Arena I will mark the 127th game in the series that has spanned nearly six decades. Here's a breakdown of the all-time series between the Rockets and Spartans: