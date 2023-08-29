Cross country results for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Wabasha-Kellogg Gallop (two miles)
Team scores
Arcadia (Wis.) 34, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Kenyon-Wanamingo 93, Pine Island 96, Wabasha-Kellogg 113
Top 10 individuals
1. Cole Arens (Wabasha-Kellogg) 10:03.28; Nestor Badillo (Arcadia) 10:48.70; Ryan Prinsen (LARP) 10:53.48; Cole Lockington (Arcadia) 11:20.16; Tyler Betthauser (LARP) 11:22.57; Andy Monroy (Arcadia) 11:27.82; Wyatt Kreidmacher (LARP) 11:29.14; Jacob Williamson (ZM/KW) 11:31.88; Peyton Nelson (Arcadia) 11:32.25; 10. Isaac Rasmussen (LARP) 11:36.50.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Wabasha-Kellogg Gallop (two miles)
Team scores
Pine Island 19, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 66, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 107, Kingsland 120, Arcadia 165
Top 10 individuals
1. Alivia Levi (Pine Island) 13:51.60; Elena Kabat (PI) 14:14.20; Ashley Pederson (PI) 14:24.20; Lily Duden (ZM/KW) 14:24.42; Vada Larson (LARP) 14:54.48; June Lizarralde (PI) 15:08.08; Salome Osterhaus (PI) 15:12.48; River Weissgerber (PI) 15:16.75; Kylie Meyer (Kingsland) 15:33.8; Ellie Ekern (LARP) 15:43.06.
