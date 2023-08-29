6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports Prep

Cross country results for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023

A scoreboard of cross country meets.

Cross Country Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:03 PM

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Wabasha-Kellogg Gallop (two miles)

Team scores

Arcadia (Wis.) 34, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Kenyon-Wanamingo 93, Pine Island 96, Wabasha-Kellogg 113

Top 10 individuals

1. Cole Arens (Wabasha-Kellogg) 10:03.28; Nestor Badillo (Arcadia) 10:48.70; Ryan Prinsen (LARP) 10:53.48; Cole Lockington (Arcadia) 11:20.16; Tyler Betthauser (LARP) 11:22.57; Andy Monroy (Arcadia) 11:27.82; Wyatt Kreidmacher (LARP) 11:29.14; Jacob Williamson (ZM/KW) 11:31.88; Peyton Nelson (Arcadia) 11:32.25; 10. Isaac Rasmussen (LARP) 11:36.50.

ADVERTISEMENT

Full results

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Wabasha-Kellogg Gallop (two miles)

Team scores

Pine Island 19, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 66, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 107, Kingsland 120, Arcadia 165

Top 10 individuals

1. Alivia Levi (Pine Island) 13:51.60; Elena Kabat (PI) 14:14.20; Ashley Pederson (PI) 14:24.20; Lily Duden (ZM/KW) 14:24.42; Vada Larson (LARP) 14:54.48; June Lizarralde (PI) 15:08.08; Salome Osterhaus (PI) 15:12.48; River Weissgerber (PI) 15:16.75; Kylie Meyer (Kingsland) 15:33.8; Ellie Ekern (LARP) 15:43.06.

Full results

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Members Only
Prep
Boys soccer results for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023
44m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Members Only
Prep
High school highlights for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Volleyball Results Scores graphic
Members Only
Prep
Volleyball results for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


070923-Down by the Riverside
Local
Concert stage, fire department changes top new property tax requests in Rochester's proposed 2024 budget
1h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Climate resilience group.JPG
Members Only
Local
New Minnesota law incentivizes construction that stands up to climate change
3h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
Dover-Eyota, Chatfield girls volleyball
Members Only
Prep
12 southeastern Minnesota volleyball players to watch in 2023
3h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Century, Northfield girls volleyball
Members Only
Prep
Rochester's 2023 high school volleyball teams at a glance
4h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff