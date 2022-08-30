Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Cross country results for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

Boys and Girls Cross Country
Kingsland’s Garrison Hubka nears the finish line finishing first with a personal-record time of 10:31.69 during a boys and girls cross country meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
August 29, 2022 09:30 PM
WABASHA-KELLOGG GALLOP

• At Coffee Mill Golf Course

BOYS

Team scores

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston 38, Pine Island 64, Arcadia (Wis.) 79, Wabasha-Kellogg 98, Mondovi (Wis.) 118, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 127.

Top 15 individuals

1. Garrison Hubka (King) 10:31.69; 2. Cole Arens (WK) 10:53.43; 3. Landon Clark (Mond) 10:56.29; 4. Cole Kruegel (KIng) 11:06.13; 5. Braxton Osterhaus (PI) 11:18.28; 6. Ryan Prinsen (LARPH) 11:27.03; 7. Tyler Betthauser (LARPH) 11:34.22; 8 Cole Lockington (Arc) 11:43.16; 9. Andrew Imm (King) 11:47.53; 10. Aaron Ploetz (LARPH) 12:02.72; 11. Matthew Sprague (LARPH) 12:05.24; 12. Isaac Moore (WK) 12:10.36; 13. Jamison Rosane (PI) 12:10.34; 14. Nestor Badillo (Arc) 12:16.53; 15. Carson Hass (Mond) 12:17.70.

Boys and Girls Cross Country
Area girls run during a boys and girls cross country meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

GIRLS

Team scores

Pine Island 36, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston 47, Kingsland 64, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 75.

Top 15 individuals

1. Courtney Stadter (Mond) 12:47.79; 2. Alivia Levi (PI) 14:12.72; 3. Elena Kabat (PI) 14:18.83; 4. Kylie Meyer (King) 14:33.86; 5. Lauren Honken (LARPH) 14:44.26; 6. Kaylie Betts (King) 14:49.20; 7. Ellie Ekern (LARPH) 14:49.22; 8. Vada Larson (LARPH) 14:51.29; 9. Rachel Smith (WK) 14:56.29; 10. Ashley Pederson (PI) 15:15.15; 11. Serenity Ernst (LARPH) 15:15.66; 12. Lauren Elsmore (PI) 15:19.38; 13. Britta Stiller (ZMKW) 15:46.83; 14. Macy Runck (King) 16:01.96; 15. Courtney Andring (ZMKW) 16:05.61.

