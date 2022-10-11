Cross country results for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022
A scoreboard of cross country meets.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BOYS
KASSON-MANTORVILLE/TRITON INVITATIONAL
Team scores
RAACHE 33, Red Wing 45, Kasson-Mantorville/Triton 73, Cannon Falls 86
Top five individuals
ADVERTISEMENT
1. David Obst (KM) 17:09.20; 2. Aaron Freier (Red Wing) 17:26.80; 3. Sam Perry (RAACHE) 18:17.70; 4. Gavin Johnson (CF) 18:19; 5. Matthew Van Camp (RACCHE) 18:23.
GIRLS
KASSON-MANTORVILLE/TRITON INVITATIONAL
Team scores
RAACHE 18, Kasson-Mantorville/Triton 45
Top five individuals
1. Nora Hanson (Red Wing) 19:13.40; 2. Sarah Baum (RAACHE) 21:01.60; 3. Annika Johnson (RW) 21:09.10; 4. Kaia Sviggum (RAACHE) 21:51.70; 5. Alyse Willamschen (KM) 23:16.80.
Top performances for area high school players.