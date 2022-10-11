We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
Cross country results for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

A scoreboard of cross country meets.

Cross Country Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 10, 2022 09:06 PM
BOYS

KASSON-MANTORVILLE/TRITON INVITATIONAL

Team scores

RAACHE 33, Red Wing 45, Kasson-Mantorville/Triton 73, Cannon Falls 86

Top five individuals

1. David Obst (KM) 17:09.20; 2. Aaron Freier (Red Wing) 17:26.80; 3. Sam Perry (RAACHE) 18:17.70; 4. Gavin Johnson (CF) 18:19; 5. Matthew Van Camp (RACCHE) 18:23.

GIRLS

KASSON-MANTORVILLE/TRITON INVITATIONAL

Team scores

RAACHE 18, Kasson-Mantorville/Triton 45

Top five individuals

1. Nora Hanson (Red Wing) 19:13.40; 2. Sarah Baum (RAACHE) 21:01.60; 3. Annika Johnson (RW) 21:09.10; 4. Kaia Sviggum (RAACHE) 21:51.70; 5. Alyse Willamschen (KM) 23:16.80.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
