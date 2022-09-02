Cross country results for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
St. Olaf's High School Showcase
• At St. Olaf's College in Northfield
BOYS
Team scores (top five, area finishers)
Lakeville North 94, Mineapolis Washburn 127, Wayzata 133, Minnetonka 138, Blue Valley Southwest 173, 13. Mayo 441, 24. Winona 608, 32. John Marshall 861, 33. Century 872, 40. Red Wing 1, 052, 45. Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1,404.
Top five individuals, top five Rochester/area athletes: 1. Noah Breker (Robbinsdale) 15:26.10; 2. Nick Gilles (Minnetonka) 15:31.80; 3. Sam Scott (Minneapolis SW) 15:34; 4. Aidan Jones (Minneapolis Wash.) 15:56.40; 5. Andrew Casey (Lake. North) 15:57.30; 28. Ryan Gwaltney (Mayo) 16:54.90; 48. Aaron Freier (Red Wing) 17:18.80; 66. Jace Short (Mayo) 17:40; 85. Leo Lohnes (Winona) 18:03.70; 96. Myles Rasmussen (Winona) 18:12.80.
GIRLS
Team scores (top five, area finishers)
Wayzata 64, Minnetonka 112, Staples-Motley 227, Hopkins 231, Farmington 259; 16. Century 442, 23. John Marshall 634, 27. Winona 732, 31. Red Wing 783, 33. Mayo 824.
Top five individuals, top five Rochester/area athletes: 1. Abbey Nechanicky (Wayzata) 17:08.90; 2. Sydney Drevlow (Hopkins) 18:19; 3. Madaline Lage (Waconia) 18:54.80; 4. Norah Hushagen (Forest Lake) 19:03.40; 5. Megan Lee (Bloomington Jefferson) 19:05.30; 9. Abigail Tri (John Marshall) 19:51.70; 25. Nora Hanson (Red Wing) 20:18.60; 62. Jazzlyn Hanenberger (Century) 21:25; 77. Ryana Mathis (JM) 21:36.80; 78. Clara Rock (Century) 21:38.40.