Cross country results for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

A scoreboard of cross country meets.

Cross Country Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 01, 2022 10:20 PM
St. Olaf's High School Showcase

• At St. Olaf's College in Northfield

BOYS

Team scores (top five, area finishers)

Lakeville North 94, Mineapolis Washburn 127, Wayzata 133, Minnetonka 138, Blue Valley Southwest 173, 13. Mayo 441, 24. Winona 608, 32. John Marshall 861, 33. Century 872, 40. Red Wing 1, 052, 45. Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1,404.

Top five individuals, top five Rochester/area athletes: 1. Noah Breker (Robbinsdale) 15:26.10; 2. Nick Gilles (Minnetonka) 15:31.80; 3. Sam Scott (Minneapolis SW) 15:34; 4. Aidan Jones (Minneapolis Wash.) 15:56.40; 5. Andrew Casey (Lake. North) 15:57.30; 28. Ryan Gwaltney (Mayo) 16:54.90; 48. Aaron Freier (Red Wing) 17:18.80; 66. Jace Short (Mayo) 17:40; 85. Leo Lohnes (Winona) 18:03.70; 96. Myles Rasmussen (Winona) 18:12.80.

GIRLS

Team scores (top five, area finishers)

Wayzata 64, Minnetonka 112, Staples-Motley 227, Hopkins 231, Farmington 259; 16. Century 442, 23. John Marshall 634, 27. Winona 732, 31. Red Wing 783, 33. Mayo 824.

Top five individuals, top five Rochester/area athletes: 1. Abbey Nechanicky (Wayzata) 17:08.90; 2. Sydney Drevlow (Hopkins) 18:19; 3. Madaline Lage (Waconia) 18:54.80; 4. Norah Hushagen (Forest Lake) 19:03.40; 5. Megan Lee (Bloomington Jefferson) 19:05.30; 9. Abigail Tri (John Marshall) 19:51.70; 25. Nora Hanson (Red Wing) 20:18.60; 62. Jazzlyn Hanenberger (Century) 21:25; 77. Ryana Mathis (JM) 21:36.80; 78. Clara Rock (Century) 21:38.40.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
