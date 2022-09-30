Cross country results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
BOYS
WEM/JWP INVITATIONAL
Team scores
Butterfield-Odin 36, Maple River 67, Blooming Prairie 84, NRHEG 87, Medford 115, WEM/JWP 121, Blue Earth 143.
Blooming Prairie results
6. Hosea Baker 18:57, 13. Jesse Cardenas 19:54, 19. Will Sunde 20:56, 22. Breckin Cochlin 21:08, 24. Stephen Fennell 21:27, 27, Tyler Forystek 21:42, 36. Tyler Anderson 23:16.
GIRLS
WEM/JWP INVITATIONAL
Team scores
Maple River 53, WEM/JWP 53, Blooming Prairie 81, Blue Earth 93, USC/AC 100, Medford 103.
Blooming Prairie results
2. Gloria Hernandez 22:29, 9. ChloeMcCarthy 24:36, 22. Abby Smithy 26:59, 25. Anna Haberman 28:08, 30. Rachel Winzenburg 30:01, 36. Shanna Halverson 34:24, 37. Abby Thoreson 34:25, 38. Lily Schammel 36:24.
