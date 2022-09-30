We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cross country results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

A scoreboard of cross country meets.

Cross Country Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 29, 2022 09:54 PM
BOYS

WEM/JWP INVITATIONAL

Team scores
Butterfield-Odin 36, Maple River 67, Blooming Prairie 84, NRHEG 87, Medford 115, WEM/JWP 121, Blue Earth 143.

Blooming Prairie results
6. Hosea Baker 18:57, 13. Jesse Cardenas 19:54, 19. Will Sunde 20:56, 22. Breckin Cochlin 21:08, 24. Stephen Fennell 21:27, 27, Tyler Forystek 21:42, 36. Tyler Anderson 23:16.

GIRLS

WEM/JWP INVITATIONAL

Team scores

Maple River 53, WEM/JWP 53, Blooming Prairie 81, Blue Earth 93, USC/AC 100, Medford 103.

Blooming Prairie results

2. Gloria Hernandez 22:29, 9. ChloeMcCarthy 24:36, 22. Abby Smithy 26:59, 25. Anna Haberman 28:08, 30. Rachel Winzenburg 30:01, 36. Shanna Halverson 34:24, 37. Abby Thoreson 34:25, 38. Lily Schammel 36:24.

By Staff reports
What to read next
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls swimming and diving results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
September 29, 2022 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
September 29, 2022 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Century, John Marshall boys soccer
Prep
Photos: Century, John Marshall boys soccer on Sept. 29, 2022
Century hosted John Marshall for a boys soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester. John Marshall defeated Century 2-1.
September 29, 2022 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls tennis results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.
September 29, 2022 08:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports