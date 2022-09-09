SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cross country results for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

A scoreboard of cross country meets.

Cross Country Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 08, 2022 08:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS

CRAZY BUFFALO INVITATIONAL

• At La Crescent

Team scores
Winona Cotter 49, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston 56, Lake City 72, Wabasha-Kellogg 103, La Crescent-Hokah 111, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 118, Schaeffer Academy 178, Dover-Eyota (inc.).

Individual results
Top 15
1. Cole Arens (WK) 10:33; 2. John Fritts (Cot) 10:44; 3. Isaac Snyder (LFC) 10:54; 4. Ryan Prinsen (LARPH) 11:01; 5. Erik Semling (Cot) 11:04; 6. Eric Anderson (LC) 11:06; 7. Joey Welch (LaC) 11:07; 8. Tyler Betthauser (LARPH) 11:08; 9. Matt Sprage (LARPH) 11:17; 10. Tim Cooper (LC) 11:21; 1. Ryan Littlefield (Cot) 11:21; 12. Conrad Seydel (LC) 11:33; 13. Austin Smith (LaC) 11:34; William Halbakken (DE) 11:40; 15. Joseph Block (Schaf.) 11:40.

GIRLS

CRAZY BUFFALO INVITATIONAL

ADVERTISEMENT

• At La Crescent

Team scores
Winona Cotter 35, Lake City 42, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 78, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston 100, La Crescent 126, Schaeffer Academy 137, Dover-Eyota (inc.), Wabasha-Kellogg (inc.).

Individual results
Top 15
1. Sonja Semling (Cot) 12:16; 2. Jacey Majerus (LC) 12:32; 3. Lillyan Kiehne (LFC) 12:59; 4. Hazel Freyre (Cot) 13:06; 6. Kyra Kotsmith (Cot) 13:15; 7. Olivia Yotter (LC) 13:27; 8. Macy Piechowski (Cot) 13:37; 9. Lily Morrisey (Schaef) 13:39; 10. Natalie Gates (LC) 13:41; 11. Corrina Lechnir (LaC) 14:01; 12. Ellie Ekern (LARPH) 14:05; 13. Serenity Ernst (LARPH) 14:10; 14. Vada Larson (LARPH) 14:11; 15. Klaudia Biel (LFC) 14:18.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORESCROSS COUNTRYMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Dover-Eyota, Chatfield girls volleyball
Prep
Photos: Dover-Eyota, Chatfield girls volleyball on Sept. 8, 2022,
Dover-Eyota hosted Chatfield for a girls volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
September 08, 2022 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Dover-Eyota, Chatfield girls volleyball
Prep
Volleyball results for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
September 08, 2022 08:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Thursday, Sept 8, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
September 08, 2022 08:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.
September 08, 2022 08:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports