Cross country results for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
A scoreboard of cross country meets.
BOYS
CRAZY BUFFALO INVITATIONAL
• At La Crescent
Team scores
Winona Cotter 49, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston 56, Lake City 72, Wabasha-Kellogg 103, La Crescent-Hokah 111, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 118, Schaeffer Academy 178, Dover-Eyota (inc.).
Individual results
Top 15
1. Cole Arens (WK) 10:33; 2. John Fritts (Cot) 10:44; 3. Isaac Snyder (LFC) 10:54; 4. Ryan Prinsen (LARPH) 11:01; 5. Erik Semling (Cot) 11:04; 6. Eric Anderson (LC) 11:06; 7. Joey Welch (LaC) 11:07; 8. Tyler Betthauser (LARPH) 11:08; 9. Matt Sprage (LARPH) 11:17; 10. Tim Cooper (LC) 11:21; 1. Ryan Littlefield (Cot) 11:21; 12. Conrad Seydel (LC) 11:33; 13. Austin Smith (LaC) 11:34; William Halbakken (DE) 11:40; 15. Joseph Block (Schaf.) 11:40.
GIRLS
CRAZY BUFFALO INVITATIONAL
• At La Crescent
Team scores
Winona Cotter 35, Lake City 42, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 78, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston 100, La Crescent 126, Schaeffer Academy 137, Dover-Eyota (inc.), Wabasha-Kellogg (inc.).
Individual results
Top 15
1. Sonja Semling (Cot) 12:16; 2. Jacey Majerus (LC) 12:32; 3. Lillyan Kiehne (LFC) 12:59; 4. Hazel Freyre (Cot) 13:06; 6. Kyra Kotsmith (Cot) 13:15; 7. Olivia Yotter (LC) 13:27; 8. Macy Piechowski (Cot) 13:37; 9. Lily Morrisey (Schaef) 13:39; 10. Natalie Gates (LC) 13:41; 11. Corrina Lechnir (LaC) 14:01; 12. Ellie Ekern (LARPH) 14:05; 13. Serenity Ernst (LARPH) 14:10; 14. Vada Larson (LARPH) 14:11; 15. Klaudia Biel (LFC) 14:18.