Cross country results for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022
BOYS
PEM/JODI RAHMAN INVITATIONAL
Team scores
Winona Cotter 63, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston 74, Stewartville 74, Pine Island 123, Kingsland 136, Wabasha-Kellogg 178, Chatfield 183, St. Charles 189, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 209, Dover-Eyota 224, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 231.
Individual results
(Top 20 finishers)
1. Garrison Hubka (King) 17:07.40; 2. Braxton Osterhaus (PI) 17:14.50; 3. Cole Arens (WK) 17:16.50; 4. Isaiah Fitzgerald (Stew) 17:22.60; 5. John Fritts (WC) 17:30.60; 6. Cole Kruegel (King) 17:36.50; 7. Ryan Prinsen (LARPH) 17:39.60; 8. Isaac Snyder (LFC) 17:41.80; 9. Josh Langseth (Stew) 17:44.20; 10. Erik Semiling (WC) 17:45.80; 11. Ivan Daood (SC) 17:50.90; 12. Ryan Littlefield (WC) 17:54.10; 13. Caleb Goff (Stew) 17:57.10; 14. Tyler Betthauser (LARPH) 18:09.30; 15. Brennan Kunst (LARPH) 18:10.40; 16. Matthew Sprague (LARPH) 18:12.40; 17. Kellen Groth (WC) 18:24.20; 18. Jack Sellers (Stew) 18:45.30; 19. Logan Granseth (WC) 18:45.90; 20. Gabe Erding (Chat) 18:47.60.
Complete results: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/18598/xc-events/661735/results
GIRLS
PEM/JODI RAHMAN INVITATIONAL
Team scores
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 50, Winona Cotter 54, Chatfield 78, Pine Island 100, Stewartville 114, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 166, Wabasha-Kellogg 175, St. Charles 211, Kingsland 215.
Individual results
(Top 20 finishers)
1. Sonja Semling (WC) 19:14.40; 2. Hazel Freyre (WC) 20:55.30; 3. MollyKate Hagen (PEM) 21:14.50; 4. Alivia Levi (PI) 21:23.40; 5. Aletta Strande (Chat) 21:26.90; 6. Lillyan Kiehne (LFC) 21:30.70; 7. Shanae Duncan (PEM) 21:36.70; 8. Macy Wozney (PEM) 21:43.10; 9. Ella Bakken (Chat) 21:45.40; 10. Kyra Kotsmith (WC) 21:45.50; 11. Norah Campbell (Stew) 21:47.00; 12. Luella Jeche (Stew) 21:56.20; 13. Brooklyn Staudacher (PEM) 22:08.50; 14. Macy Piechowski (WC) 22:15.80; 15. Charlotte Oeltjen (Chat) 22:31.50; 16. Sophia Tuseth (SC) 22:32.20 17. Kaylie Doherty (Stew) 22:43.90; 18. Elena Kabat (PI) 22:47.00; 19. Ella Bedsted (PEM) 22:47.70; 20. Savannah Thompson (Chat) 22:49.90.
Complete results: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/18598/xc-events/661737/results
