We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cross country results for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

A scoreboard of cross country meets.

Cross Country Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 20, 2022 08:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS

NEW RICHLAND INVITATIONAL

Team scores
Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 33, Maple River 91, TCU 100, Blooming Prairie 104, NRHEG 113, Medford 141, WEM/JWP 155, Austin Pacelli 177.

Blooming Prairie: 5. Hosea Baker 19:14, 14. Jesse Cardenas 20:09, 24. Will Sunde 21:15, 30. Breckin Cochlin 21:57, 32. Elliott Swenson 22:04, 36. Stephen Fennell 22:26.

GIRLS

NEW RICHLAND INVITATIONAL

Team scores

ADVERTISEMENT

Maple River 44, Austin Pacelli 50, TCU 76, Blooming Prairie 91, WEM/JWP 95.

Blooming Prairie: 3. Gloria Hernandez 22:41, 12. Chloe McCarthy 25:49, 17. Abby Smith 27:15, 33. Anna Haberman 32:39, 34. Rachel Winzenburg 32:39, 42. Shanna Halverson 41:58.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORESCROSS COUNTRYMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys soccer results for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.
September 20, 2022 09:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls soccer results for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
September 20, 2022 08:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
September 20, 2022 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
September 20, 2022 08:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports