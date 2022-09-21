Cross country results for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
BOYS
NEW RICHLAND INVITATIONAL
Team scores
Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 33, Maple River 91, TCU 100, Blooming Prairie 104, NRHEG 113, Medford 141, WEM/JWP 155, Austin Pacelli 177.
Blooming Prairie: 5. Hosea Baker 19:14, 14. Jesse Cardenas 20:09, 24. Will Sunde 21:15, 30. Breckin Cochlin 21:57, 32. Elliott Swenson 22:04, 36. Stephen Fennell 22:26.
GIRLS
NEW RICHLAND INVITATIONAL
Team scores
Maple River 44, Austin Pacelli 50, TCU 76, Blooming Prairie 91, WEM/JWP 95.
Blooming Prairie: 3. Gloria Hernandez 22:41, 12. Chloe McCarthy 25:49, 17. Abby Smith 27:15, 33. Anna Haberman 32:39, 34. Rachel Winzenburg 32:39, 42. Shanna Halverson 41:58.
