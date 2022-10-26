Cross country: Section 1 once again expected to be competitive

SECTION 1 CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEWS

SECTION 1AAA BOYS

When: 2:55 p.m. Thursday

Where: Brooktree Golf Course, Owatonna

Last year’s champions: Lakeville North (team); Andrew Casey, Lakeville North (individual)

Who to watch: Lakeville North returns all four of its top runners from last year's section championship squad, including Andrew Casey, Bryce Stachewicz and Niko Angell, who finished first, second and third, respectively. Mayo junior Ryan Gwaltney has the third best time in all of Section 1AAA with a personal record 15 minutes and 46.5 seconds. He just finished second at the Big Nine Championships and seems destined to qualify for his second consecutive state meet.

SECTION 1AAA GIRLS

When: 2:55 p.m. Thursday

Where: Brooktree Golf Course, Owatonna

Last year’s champions: Farmington (team); Claire Vukovics, Lakeville South (individual)

Who to watch: Eighth-grader Abi Tri of John Marshall has the second best time (18:31) in all of Section 1AAA — 18 seconds behind sophomore Claire Vukovics. Tri, who qualified for state running for Kasson-Mantorville as a seventh-grader, has won three of the five meets she has run in this season. Her teammate and JM junior Ryana Mathis is another area runner who has a chance to qualify. In all, the top nine runners from last year's Section 1AAA championships are all back. That includes Century sophomore Jazzlyn Hanenberger, who placed sixth a year ago. She has the fifth best time this season (18:58.3) in Section 1AAA. Teammate Sophia Comfere also has her eyes set on qualifying.

SECTION 1AA BOYS

When: 2 p.m. Thursday

Where: Bancroft Bay Park, Albert Lea

Last year’s champions: Winona (team); Gavin Hanke, Albert Lea (individual)

Who to watch: Albert Lea senior Gavin Hanke returns to defend his crown, entering with the section's top time this season (15:59.4). Yet, not far behind him is Kasson-Mantorville freshman David Obst, who finished fourth at last year's section championships, at 16:00.6. Obst is the HVL champion and also had an impressive top six finish at the Mayo Invitational. Winona appears set to defend the team title. The Winhawks are the only team in Section 1AA to be ranked, coming in at No. 12 in the latest rankings by the Minnesota State High School Cross Country Coaches Association. Leo Lohnes, Myles Rasmussen and Phineas Van Fossen all have top 10 times in the section so far this season for the Winhawks.

SECTION 1AA GIRLS

When: 2 p.m. Thursday

Where: Bancroft Bay Park, Albert Lea

Last year’s champions: Plainview-Elgin-Millville (team); Natasha Sortland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo (individual)

Who to watch: Sortland has won four consecutive section titles and once again is the runner to beat. She has the best time in Section 1AA by more than 14 seconds (18:35.2), just recently won her fourth consecutive HVL title and is ranked No. 7 in the state in Class AA. Red Wing freshman Nora Hanson is ranked No. 12 and joins Sortland as the only two in Section 1AA to finish a race in fewer than 19 minutes this season. As for the team title, it's up for grabs with a number of teams appearing to have a shot.

SECTION 1A BOYS

When: 4:45 p.m. Thursday

Where: Northern Hills Golf Course, Rochester

Last year’s champions: Rushford-Peterson/Lewiston-Altura (team); Kevin Turlington, Lourdes (individual)

Who to watch: Pine Island senior Braxton Osterhaus is the top returner from a section that lost a lot of its top performers from last season. Osterhaus finished fourth at last year's sections and holds the top time in Section 1A over Lake City's Tim Cooper this year by 19 seconds at 16:33. Kingsland senior Garrison Hubka won the Three Rivers Conference title. On the team side, Winona Cotter is the only Section 1A boys team ranked, at No. 11. Junior John Fritts leads the Ramblers, recording the seventh-best time in Section 1A so far.

SECTION 1A GIRLS

When: 3:50 p.m. Thursday

Where: Northern Hills Golf Course, Rochester

Last year’s champions: Lake City (team); Sonja Semling Winona Cotter (individual)

Who to watch: Arguably, the top section in the area, three teams — Lake City, Lourdes and Chatfield — are ranked in the top 12 of Class A. Yet, one would think it will be Lake City and Lourdes battling it out for the team title, with each sporting three runners in the top-eight best times of the season in Section 1A. Cotter sophomore and defending champ Sonja Semling holds the top time over Lake City eighth-grader Olivia Yotter in Section 1A by more than 11 seconds at 19:14.4. Those two finished 1-2 in a rain-soaked championship last year.