Cross country skiers Sortland, Peikert qualify for Junior National Championships

Rochester Nordic ski team members Natasha Sortland and Anna Peikert have been named to the Midwest Team that will compete at the U.S. Junior National Championships on March 5-12.

Sortland, 16, is a Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior. The 15-year-old Peikert is a Lourdes freshman. Both excelled in the Midwest Divisional CXC Cup Finals held Feb. 20-21 in Minneapolis as well as in CXC events from Dec. 4 through Feb. 21. That included racers from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Sortland and Peikert competed in skating and classic techniques, in sprint races of 1.5 kilometers, as well as 5-10 kilometer distances. Sortland qualified as one of the top under-20 female skiers in the region and Peikert as one of the top under-16 division skiers.

“Natasha and Anna have become some of the strongest cross country ski racers in the Midwest over the past two seasons, and we are proud to have them representing our team at the National Championships,” said David Herbert, head coach of the Rochester Nordic ski team.