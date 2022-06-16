Dedication, long memories and big birdies: How PIZM secured its first boys golf state championship

JORDAN — Anders Larson was standing in the 18th fairway when he heard the roar.

Then he saw his teammate and close friend Joe Scripture react like he’d never seen him react before.

“I gave it just as big of a fist pump as Joe did when I saw the ball go in,” Larson said. “Joe really turned it on in this tournament.”

Less than 10 minutes later, Larson followed suit. He left his approach shot on the par-5 18th hole at the Ridges at Sand Creek, just to the right of the green.

He pulled out a lob wedge and rolled his third shot to within a foot of the cup. Larson tapped that in for a birdie, then pumped his first toward his teammates, who stood well off to the side, doing everything they could to contain their excitement until the final players had putted out.

Larson’s tap-in was the third big birdie of the day at the 18th for Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa — joining Scripture and freshman Collin Fogarty in making big putts on the final hole — all of which turned out to be huge as the Wildcats held off hard-charging Holy Family Catholic to win the Class AA boys golf state championship by four shots.

“We needed a solid four scores both days,” Larson said. “Everyone executed and gave everything they could, just what the coaches asked of them and and what the team asked of them.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys, stepping up in a big meet. It’s awesome. … It’ll take a couple days to set it in, but it’s just awesome.”

The state title is a first for PIZM, which placed fifth at the state meet a year ago.

That day, the Wildcats all stood silently and watched the trophy presentation. Wednesday, they were the ones with blue-ribbon medals draped around their necks and they were the ones grabbing the top prize, the state championship trophy.

“There’s definitely a reason why we stayed to watch that trophy presentation” last year, PIZM head coach Mark Moran said. “We knew we’d be back — that was our hope, anyway. We wanted to be back. We knew we could be in that spot this year. We got a taste of it last year and this year we made it happen.”

The state title — the first in PIZM boys golf history — didn’t come without months of hard work.

Tried to post this earlier and it didn’t post, but … in what other sport can you celebrate a state championship this way?! PIZM has waited a long time to do this pic.twitter.com/ArkLfkcLGq — Jason Feldman (@PBFeldy) June 16, 2022

Larson said the team was in the weight room in January, months before they could get outside to swing a club or hit balls at the range.

“We started the season as early as I think a golf season’s ever started for our team,” said Larson, the lone senior on the PIZM varsity, who will play Division I college golf next school year at Tennessee Tech University. “Everybody wanted this just as much as the next guy. We were firing in all facets — training, eating right … we did everything we possibly could to be in the position we’re in today. To come out and execute like this just shows that hard work pays off.”

Larson finished third individually at 1-over par for the 36-hole tournament (73-72–145), and Scripture placed ninth (77-74–151). Two other Wildcats placed in the top half of the 88-golfer field: Michael Scripture in 33rd (79-81—160) and Cameron Bruns in 41st (80-82—162). Fogarty (87-80—167, 58th place) and Jag Foster (85-88—173, 70th) rounded out the Wildcats’ varsity lineup.

But individual scores weren’t the Wildcats priority. The low rounds, the two players in the top 10, the three momentum-boosting birdie putts on the 18th, were all means to an end. Joseph Scripture said his lengthy birdie putt (Moran estimated it at 35 feet) and his reaction to sinking it, was all about helping the team.

“While we were coming up the hill (on 18), the Holy Family coach told us we were tied,” Scripture said, “so I was like ‘oh boy, the pressure’s on.’

“... We’re pretty competitive in practice, but making that putt, that was definitely, by far, the most emotional I’ve ever been.”

The Wildcats used at least one score from five of their six players over the two-day meet. Moran said that depth was the key to bringing home the state championship trophy for the first time.

“Using five different scores, that’s awesome,” the coach said. “Collin came up big today when we needed him to. He made birdie on 18 and had just as loud of a roar as (Scripture), and we needed it.

“To have five guys who can go shoot scores like this … the inexperience got us a little bit last year. It’s nice to have that experience and different guys who will step up on different days.”

