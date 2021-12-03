Deeper and talented: Century, John Marshall and Mayo wrestling teams expecting fun seasons

MAYO SPARTANS

Mayo’s Ben Timmerman wrestles Faribault’s Elliot Viland in a 120-pound match during the Section 1AAA individual wrestling tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)





Head coach: Art Trimble

Key departures: Marshall Peters (placed sixth in Class AAA at 182 pounds, five-time state qualifier), Rick Kobayashi (23-8), Dedric Burger (19-9).

Key returners: Kai Kobayashi, Benjamin Timmerman, Calder Sheehan, Ian Funk, Logan Burger, Dylan Peper

Outlook: With over 40 wrestlers on this year's team, the Spartans welcome the largest team in program history with a number of them returning with varsity experience. Senior Benjamin Timmerman went 22-6 last season, while freshman Calder Sheehan is one to watch, having gone 19-8 as an eighth-grader last year. Junior Dylan Peper went 19-9, while Logan Burger and Kai Kobayashi each won double-digit matches as sophomores. Senior Ian Funk went 19-11 last season. It will be Funk, Timmerman and Gavin Pike, who will be called upon to help fill a leadership void left behind by the graduation of 10 seniors, including five-time state qualifier Marshall Peters -- who finished sixth at the Class AAA state meet at 182 pounds last year. Coach Art Trimble is excited about a couple of newcomers, specifically in seventh-graders Max Erickson and Kelen Burger, as well as sophomore Grant Schuman. Overall, the Spartans could be a team to watch this season.

Coach Trimble: "We picked up some great new wrestlers this year that have graduated from our youth program, and we also picked up some great athletes coming out for wrestling for the very first time. We have a great group of leaders on this team and the vibe in the practice room has never been better. I really look to those leaders to set the tone and dominate on the mat. They have set some lofty goals for not only themselves but the team as well. We are putting in the work but also having fun while we do it. We have many wrestlers who were right on the edge of breaking to that next level and I foresee many of them turning some heads this year."

MEET THE SPARTANS

Seniors: Benjamin Timmerman, Ian Funk, Gavin Pike. Juniors: Abram Bruguler, Logan Burger, Kamden Ernste, Luis Gomez, Dylan Hughes, Kai Kobayashi, Isaac Moen, Liam Olive, Dylan Peper, Carlos Rangle, Jackson Tran. Sophomores: Hunter Brown, Cole Erickson-Wagoner, Tor Lindell, Ethan Peper, Lucas Peterson, Grant Schuman, Jose Zoleta. Freshmen: Hamid Alrawi, Breckin Batt, Adam Buenger, Sam Decker, Carter Funk, Aaren Grabau, Aiden Grabau, Peter Ha, Luke Krueger, Jerriona Marshall, James Nelson, Calder Sheehan. Eighth-graders: Brennan Bakken, Juan Cobarruvas, Antonio Carreon-Lozoya, Brandon Lillis, Angel Martinez, Owen Pike. Seventh-graders: Kelen Burger, Max Erickson, Jesse Kruger, Lucas Popham, Xander Waldstein.

CENTURY PANTHERS

Head coach: Joel Messick

Key departures: None

Key returners: Nate Miller (state preliminary participant last season)

Outlook: The Panthers didn't have a single senior on last year's team and have the most athletes out for wrestling in over a decade. With no seniors, Century took some lumps along the way, but second-year coach Joel Messick knows it should only help them take a step forward this season. Nate Miller made it the Class AAA state preliminaries at 195-pounds as a junior and appears ready to make a leap forward. Fellow senior Nevan de Gafferelly will be counted on by Messick, as are juniors Sam Jack and Byron Callies. Sophomores Isaak Douangdy and Sam Johnston also hope to notch double-digit victories this year. One would expect the Panthers to improve as the season goes on.

Coach Messick: "This is a major growing year for us. We have 33 wrestlers, the most we’ve had in 10-plus years. Most of our wrestlers are young and our goal is for them to gain experience on the JV mat. We have quite a few kids looking to make that jump to the varsity level, and they will have to work hard prove themselves. I’m expecting us to make big strides as a team this year."

Albert Lea Area’s Cameron Davis wrestles John Marshall’s Darius Jordan in a 138-pound match during the Section 1AAA individual wrestling tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS

Head coach: Frank Galvan

Key departures: None

Key returners: Darius Jordan, Jacob Hansen, Dustin Bengston, Brody Robinson.

Outlook: Much like Century, the Rockets are expecting a number of wrestlers to take that next step after earning valuable experience for a young squad the year before. They are still young -- with just five upperclassmen -- but they do get a boost from senior Emmit Clark and junior Brody Robinson. Both opted out of the season last year. Of course, the Rockets still have Darius Jordan, who advanced to the Super 32 in Farmington last season as a freshman. He participated in a number of summer freestyle tournaments over the summer, including the US Marine Corps Junior and 16U National Championships, where he turned some heads going 2-2. Coach Frank Galvan is expecting big things out of him. Jacob Hanson, Ethyn Bertscghinger, Jaxson Sebring, Evan Hernadez will also be called upon to win key matches this season. Sophomore Evangeline Chittavong is eager to show what she has and is expected to compete for a varsity spot at 106-pounds.

Coach Galvan: "We are a very young team but very hard working with a lot possibilities if they continue to the work. I had the opportunity to work with most of these wrestlers for the last five years. They are ready to compete.

MEET THE ROCKETS

Senior: Dustin Bengston, Emmit Clark. Juniors: Zach Hindt, Jacob Hansen, Brody Robinson. Sophomore: Ilvinn Mom, Aiden Davidson, Wyette Stanton, Yousif Al Rawi, Darius Jordan, Mawang Gararg, Lama Kamara, Abdubsis Hassan. Freshmen: Evan Hernadez, Kyle Hikes, Jin Yang, Ethyn Bertscghinger. Eighth-grader: Jaxson Sebring. Seventh-grader: Alvin Vang.