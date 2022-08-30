Defending section champion K-M again looks strong in up-for-grabs 1AAAA

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2022 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 3, Post Bulletin print edition. A PDF version of the Pigskin will be available at PostBulletin.com on Thursday, Sept. 1.)

Kasson-Mantorville had a huge season a year ago as the KoMets went all the way to the Class AAAA state championship game before falling to Hutchinson.

Section 1AAAA should be very strong at the top this season with K-M, Stewartville and Winona all in the mix as top contenders and with plenty of returning talent. Byron could also make a push while Red Wing and Albert Lea both had new coaches trying to turn their programs around.

KASSON-MANTORVILLE

The KoMets are coming off a stellar 9-4 season and had a strong postseason run that saw them make it all the way to the Class AAAA state championship game. Coach Joel Swanson, in his 25th season, should have another strong squad with 25 letterwinners back.

“We lost quite a few playmakers and leaders from last year's senior class,” Swanson said. “We need to continue work and not think things will come easily because of our success over the past few seasons.”

K-M has plenty of top players back. Senior Reese Tripp (G/DT), a University of Minnesota commit, was All-District last season while seniors Broc Barwald (RB) and Evan Snow (OLB/WB) were All-District honorable mention. Other full- or part-time starters back are seniors Ben Nelson (G/DT), Aiden Smith (WR), Michael Hoff (WB) and Antoine Elias (DE), juniors Kyle Nelson (DB), Emmett Ricke (DB), Dominic Mann (LB) and Easton Suess (TE/DE), and sophomore Caisen Thome (DB).

“I am always excited to see the improvement show as they get older,” Swanson said. “The key to our season will be if we play as a team and don't become selfish as individuals. I want players to learn from their mistakes and continue to grow as human beings.”

STEWARTVILLE

The Tigers had a perfect 8-0 mark in the regular season, but that joy turned to sorrow with a 22-21 overtime loss to Byron in the Section 1AAAA semifinals. Coach Garrett Mueller has a strong returning base with 25 letterwinners back. That includes three seniors who were All-District in Peyton Byrne (OT/DT), Owen Sikkink (RB/SS) and Colton Parker (TE/LB). Two other seniors, John Becker (C/DT) and Drew Anderson (OG/DT), were honorable mention All-District. Senior Isaac Larson (WR/FS) was a starter at safety last season while juniors Carter Miller (RB/CB), a starter at cornerback, and Henry Tschetter (WR/SS), a starter at wide receiver, also return.

“Depth, team speed and athleticism are high,” Mueller said when asked about the Tigers' strengths. “Our offensive, defensive lines will be really tough.”

The Tigers will need to develop players at quarterback and wide receiver and will also look to rebound from last year’s postseason letdown.

“This will be a very close, very competitive group that is hungry for continued success,” Mueller said.

WINONA

The Winhawks were a modest 4-6 a year ago when they reached the section semifinals, but they may be one of the teams to beat this season. Veteran coach John Cassellius, entering his 18th season, has nine starters returning on defense and eight back on offense.

“We had many kids play in games during the 2021 season," Cassellius said. “We had young players play in some very large games due to injuries. The weight room summer program had good attendance and it was great to be able to have a regular summer.”

Three All-District players return in seniors Bryan Cassellius (OLB/TE/K), Wesley Wollan (DL/OL) and Dominic Davis (DB/RB). Seniors Mason Langowski (DB/WR) and Peyton Hoff (LB/FB) were both honorable mention All-District. Seniors Ashten Vaughn and Mason Krage started on both sides of the line a year ago. Juniors Owen Graner (OLB) and Kort Bellman (LB/WR) both made five starts as sophomores. Coach Cassellius says the Winhawks will have “great competition” at a number of positions, but they will have to work to improve their depth.

BYRON

The Bears are coming off a 4-7 season but will try to build on last year’s playoff success. Byron defeated Red Wing and top-seeded Stewartville in overtime before falling to eventual state runner-up Kasson-Mantorville in the Section 1AAAA title game. Byron has good returning experience with seven main players back on both offense and defense. Top players back are seniors Nick Netzke (TE/DL), Carter Geerts (OL/DL) and Reid Beilen (WR/LB). Netzke, who has committed to Minnesota State University, Moorhead, is 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds but overall the Bears do not feature a lot of size. Netzke will shift offensive positions from quarterback to tight end, but he will get some snaps at QB. Senior Isaac Dearborn (WR/DB) returns after missing last season with knee injury.

“We have quite a few returning starters and our kids and coaches are really excited for the upcoming season,” coach Ben Halder said. “The section is loaded again with Kasson, Stewartville and Winona. Red Wing and Albert Lea are teams that continue to get better every year, and our out-of-section games with Mankato East, Faribault and Mayo will be a challenge as well.”

RED WING

Brent Stinson is the latest coach with the task of trying to get the Wingers on the winning track. He takes over as the Wingers head coach after two years as an assistant in the program. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Kingsland for four years. Red Wing is coming off a 1-8 season and has gone just 2-50 over the past six years. Stinson said the Wingers had a strong summer of training and workouts. He hopes an experienced senior class and strong leadership hope to build a winning culture. Six starters return in seniors Mitchell Seeley (WR/FS), Tyler Rodgers (WR/CB), Duane Taylor (OL), Chase Pral (OL), Rhowan Smith (OL) and Kaleb Hove (RB). Upcoming players include senior Abe Reinetz (QB), juniors Kole Stevenson (OL/DL) and Konner Kelly (TE/LB), and sophomore Marcus Young (RB/OLB). Numbers for the program remain down so the Wingers will lack depth at some positions.

“The 2022 Red Wing Wingers had a great summer installing new offense and defense schemes,” Stinson said. “Our team is led by a great senior student-athlete class.”

ALBERT LEA

The Tigers also once again have a new head coach in an attempt to turn their program around. Paul Dunn takes over a program in search of its first playoff win since 2012. In that 10-year span the Tigers are just 9-87 and they are coming off an 0-9 season. The team has a good base of players with 21 returning letterwinners.

"We are excited to get started and hope to be competitive throughout our schedule," Dunn said.

Senior Max Edwin (WR/SS) was All-District a year ago while senior QB Dakota Jahnke was an honorable mention selection. Other key players back are seniors Logan Strom (TE/LB), Luke Moller (FB/LB), Tanner Conn (WR/CB), Derek McMillan (RB), Isaac Shea (OT/DT) and Brycin Kirsch (RB/LB), and juniors Cam Mudra (CB) and Connor May (WR/CB).

"We will be as strong as we have been in a number of years at our skill positions. We still have a number of question marks up front, but are looking to improve there," Dunn said. "We will have a lot of new faces on the field once again, so it will be fun and exciting to watch.”

