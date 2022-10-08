We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Defense, Beale leads No. 9 Mayo over New Prague

Beale rushed for over 200 yards and the defense forced three turnovers for the Spartans.

mayo football logo
Mayo Spartans
By Staff reports
October 07, 2022 10:35 PM
NEW PRAGUE — It wasn't a picture perfect start, but in the end the Mayo football team found a way to overcome it.

Thanks in part to a defense that forced three turnovers and sophomore running back Isaiah Beale, who helped a rushing attack that finished for over 300 yards, the No. 9 ranked Spartans bounced back from their first defeat in a big way with a 48-14 win over New Prague Friday night at New Prague High School.

The Spartans are now 5-1 on the season with two regular season games remaining.

"It's just great to get up and get out of here with a win," coach Donny Holcomb said. "We have had plenty of challenges against New Prague, so I'm glad we got out of here with a win."

It wasn't a great start for Mayo as New Prague marched right down on the field and scored on the opening possession. Mayo's responding drive was halted inside the NP 1-yard line after the Spartans were stuffed four consecutive times inside the 1.

"Give credit to them," Holcomb said. "They gave us a challenge."

But like good teams do, the Spartans took New Prague's best punch and got right back up. They finally broke through after Rudy Lozoya scored on a 1-yard plunge.

Rees Grimsrud and Carter Holcomb then connected on an 18- and 12-yard touchdown passes. Holcomb would add another receiving touchdown in the second half and finished with three for the game to give him 12 on the year in just six games. The junior receiver finished with 71 yards receiving on six receptions.

Grimsrud finished with four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing). His rushing TD before the first half gave the Spartans a 27-7 lead into the half.

That's when the Spartans turned to Beale and the ground attack.

His touchdown runs of 5 and 7-yards iced it away. He recorded 204 yards on just 22 carries.

"The offensive line made some huge holes and he ran really well," Holcomb said. "He made some nice moves in the open field and did a good job for us tonight."

The Spartans defense also helped collecting an interception and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Mayo will look to make it two in a row when it hosts Austin at 7 p.m. Friday.

Mayo 48, New Prague 14
Mayo 6-21-21-0—48
NP 7-0-7-0—14

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
