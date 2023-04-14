Despite back-to-back no-hitters, Winona's Makayla Steffes wants more: 'I expect to be perfect'

WINONA — It feels like Makayla Steffes has been a key fixture for Winona Senior High softball for nearly a decade.

The now-senior has been tossing heaters for coach Mitch Grossell seemingly since the Obama administration, racking up multiple all-state honors in addition to playing a key part in helping Winona finish as Class AAA state runner-up in back-to-back years.

She has had nearly as many no-hitters as can be counted on two hands. Her numbers last year were off the charts, allowing just 10 earned runs in the entire season to set a program mark with a 0.79 ERA. She averaged nearly two strikeouts per inning pitched, finishing with 142 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings.

Yet, the Winhawks captain was still surprised she was given the opening day start against Albert Lea.

"That's something I feel I always have to earn," the right-hander said.

ADVERTISEMENT

That day she pitched like someone that was fighting for her spot in the rotation.

She faced just one batter over the minimum, with 12 of the 15 outs coming via strikeout. Only one pitch got away from her on a full count and it was enough to spoil the perfect game bid.

It was enough, too, to provide a chip on her shoulder for her next start.

"Being able to throw a no-hitter and being so close to a perfect game, it frustrated me," Steffes said. "My goal on (Thursday) was to be better than what I was on Monday."

Makayla Steffes with a no hitter in game 1 win 10-0 pic.twitter.com/GU0NFMaPDj — Winona Winhawk SB (@WinhawkSB) April 3, 2023

In the end, Steffes had to settle for just another no-hitter.

She walked three and struck out a baker's dozen in five no-hit innings in a 10-0 win against Austin as she battled cold conditions.

"My goal was the perfect game, obviously I did not reach that," Steffes said. "I feel like there's pressure there, but I put the pressure on myself. I don't feel it from Mitch. He just wants me to succeed. But I have to put the pressure on myself.

"I expect to be perfect."

ADVERTISEMENT

Steffes has always been confident since rising to prominence during an incredible sophomore campaign after her freshman year was canceled due to COVID-19, but this year, she truly does expect perfection every time she's in the circle.

That extreme confidence stems from the work in the weight room this past year.

"She's a perfect example of somebody that got in the weight room and took the drive and it's just made yourself — she's not a very big kid, but man, she's strong. She's solid," Winona coach Mitch Grossell said. "You know, I wouldn't mess with her."

The commitment to the weight room has made an already fast fastball even faster.

In the Winhawks' first scrimmage of the season, her fastball was clocked at a personal best 62 miles per hour — the equivalent of throwing 87 mph in baseball. She has been consistently clocked at 60 this season, after sitting mostly at 54-56 a year ago.

"I definitely feel like I'm getting a much stronger push," Steffes said. "I'm just able to throw the ball a lot harder."

Her opponents have found that out first hand this season.

In addition to her two no-hitters, Steffes, who is committed to play for National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Famer John Tschida at Saint Mary's University in Winona, also shut the door against Section 1AAA challenger Byron on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steffes faced two batters and struck them both out to pick up the save in Winona's 4-0 victory. She has yet to allow a hit or a run, while striking out 27 in 10 2/3 innings.

But she's just one half of the Winhawks dynamic pitching staff, joining forces with good friend and fellow senior Ava Hamsund for a powerful 1-2 punch atop the rotation.

With Steffes committed to SMU and Hamsund committed to play at MIAC foe Gustavus Adolphus College, odds are the two will square off against one another in the coming years, but for now, they have been simply masterful.

Hamsund has thrown 11 1/3 shutout innings of her own, allowing just seven hits with 17 strikeouts. She and Steffes have yet to allow a run in 22 innings for the 4-0 Winhawks.

Winona Senior High School junior Makayla Steffes pitches in the latter half of the Class AAA Championship game against Mankato West High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Friday, June 10, 2022. Mankato West won 5-1. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin file photo

"(Ava's) always had my back, and I will always have hers," Steffes said."Just knowing that if I'm struggling one day, Ava will be able to step up and be there. I think that's part of being a team too, is stepping up and having each other's backs. So if I might be struggling. I think our defense will step in and our offense as well. Overall as a team, we have each other's backs."

Those two are a big reason why the Winhawks once again have their sights set on another deep postseason run. But for Steffes, who also gives pitching lessons to 10-12 year-olds within the Winona community, her biggest concern is setting up the next crop of Winhawks for success.

"This year, my goal as a senior and a captain is to show the younger girls coming up that if you want to reach to go to state and if you want to make it that far, and if you want to be better, you have to put in the work," Steffes said. "You have to put in the time and you have to want to be here. So right now I think what we're just trying to do is work the younger girls into the program and show them what it's all about and that hard work will pay off in the end."

It's safe to say, so far, she has been able to do just that.