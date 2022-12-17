Despite lung damage, Mayo swimmer breathes easy, swims fast

ROCHESTER — As a kid, Aiden Johnson was always ill, always drained and always out of breath.

But he wanted to swim, so it didn’t matter how tired he was, he just carried on.

He began swimming for a Rochester club team in elementary school and was good enough to earn a spot on the Mayo High School varsity team as a freshman. He was able to excel at the sport he loves even though he had to battle chronic bouts of pneumonia.

“I would say it was always present,” Johnson said. “But some points were way worse than others and some were way better. In the summer it went down to mostly a cold, but in winter it was pneumonia.”

Johnson, who is now a senior at Mayo, and his parents were baffled by his chronic illness. It was late in his freshman season for the Spartans when the then-15-year-old was tested for pulmonary function problems. It was discovered his oxygen levels were about 70 percent below normal.

Fully functioning lungs are imperative for any athlete, but especially for swimmers when they are constantly holding their breath when in the water. And Johnson was trying to get by at 30 percent of his lung capacity.

“I was always short of breath when swimming, but I was able to stay resilient,” he said. “Actually that might be why I’m able to swim so well now because I’m able to swim when I’m short of breath.”

Being active and healthy was a great benefit to Johnson’s lungs. But when he was diagnosed with a chronic lung disease, there was relief in sight.

“He was swimming on pretty bad lungs before his diagnosis,” said Dani Johnson, Aiden’s mother. “But he has such heart, he wasn’t going to let anything stop him.”

Uses machine to clear lungs

Johnson now uses a Vest Airway Clearance System machine to help clear his lungs. But it is a process that requires time and effort. Gone are the days of just rolling out of bed and getting ready for school or practice. Or just plopping into bed at the end of a long day.

Mayo's Aiden Johnson and his Vest Airway Clearance System which he uses twice daily to help clear his lungs is pictured on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The machine hooks up to a vest that Johnson wears. He first uses an inhaler to open up his lung airways. He then inhales a sodium chloride solution which helps break down the fluids in his lungs. The shaking action of the vest loosens the secretions, which Johnson then has to cough up out of his lungs.

Johnson has to use the machine twice a day, once in the morning before going to school and again in the evening. Each session lasts 30 minutes.

“He’s such a trooper,” Dani Johnson said. “He never complains and knows it’s helpful for him so he’s really willing to put in the extra time to get it done.”

The added effort makes the day a bit longer for the already busy and active Johnson, who is also involved in Student Government at Mayo and does charity work. Johnson is also an artist. The 18-year-old has his own company called Haus of Frog in which he uses his art designs on a number of items, including clothing, cups and tote bags. His website, hausoffrog.com , has numerous items for sale.

Once he started using the airway cleansing machine to help clear his lungs, Johnson noticed a dramatic improvement in the pool. His times took a sudden drop and he felt more energized as well.

“I think these treatments helped kick-start me, but I believe it is due to hard work that I’ve been able to progress to where I am now,” Johnson said of his swimming.

COVID was a concern

But just when Johnson was finding relief from his lung issues in February of 2020, another major concern surfaced in the world: COVID 19. Sporting events around the country went from full tilt to canceled in a matter of days or even hours in some cases.

“It was a little stressful because we didn’t know how his lungs would tolerate COVID if he got it,” Dani Johnson said. “We isolated that kid pretty good during the first part of the pandemic, just because we were really scared.”

It was a very chaotic time, but Johnson continued to use his machine daily and his condition remained very stable throughout the pandemic.

“I actually attribute swimming as maybe saving my lungs potentially,” he said.

Johnson’s best and favorite individual event is the 100-yard butterfly. He was a state qualifier as part of the 200 medley relay as a sophomore and he swam the butterfly leg of the event.

Johnson’s goal this season is to earn an individual state-meet berth and also be on at least one relay team to earn a state berth. A team captain for the Spartans, he also swims in the 100 backstroke and does a leg in the 200 freestyle relay.

“He is a relentless worker,” Mayo coach Ted Dow said. “He pushes himself all of the time.”

Johnson may have had issues with his lungs, but he doesn’t see it as a disability and he uses his situation as motivation to succeed.

“I don’t want to be defined as someone who has lung problems,” he said. “I want to be defined as an athlete who works hard for what I have.”

His hard work will allow him to swim at the next level. Johnson, also a stellar student, will swim in college at prestigious Carleton College in Northfield.

And his Vest Airway Clearance System machine will also continue to be part of his daily routine as he is likely to have the chronic lung disease for the rest of his life.

“I don’t think my lungs will ever be completely normal,” Johnson said. “But we’ve gotten to a very stable point and I’m able to function very well academically, physically. And in every single instant of my life, I feel good.”