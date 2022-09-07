Determined Mayo volleyball sweeps top-five ranked Stewartville

ROCHESTER — Tuesday night should be a scary sign for the rest of the Mayo volleyball team's opponents this season.

The Spartans were stellar in their home opener, making a three-set sweep over Class AAA No. 3 ranked Stewartville look easy at times.

Yet, despite knocking off the Tigers in three sets 25-16-25-22, 25-18, Mayo coach Deb Frederick still believes the best is yet to come for the reigning Big Nine champions.

"I wouldn't say tonight we were on in a lot of spots," Frederick said. "It was only our second game, so you could definitely tell we're not really fluid yet."

For Mayo (2-0), those are the type of expectations this season for a squad that returns a lot of talent from last year's Section 1AAAA runner-up team.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We really want to get to that spot again," Hanson said. "We want to beat Lakeville North. We're using that to fuel our season."

Of course, Hanson will have a big role in that.

And on Tuesday night, the three-sport standout showed why.

Explosive and quick, Hanson was impressive, seemingly being wherever the ball was. The Biola University — NCAA Division II — two-sport commit collected a team-best 11 kills and 16 assists to go along with nine digs and four service aces. All night long, when the Spartans needed her to make a play, she delivered.

Like in the second set, when a thunderous kill halted a six-point run and tied the score at 10. Or when she delivered a pair of aces in the third set as part of a four-point swing after Stewartville looked to have momentum with a 13-10 lead.

Kill Hanson. Match point mayo. pic.twitter.com/sy6sS97iEA — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) September 7, 2022

Yet, she wasn't the only one that stood out.

Fellow senior Madison Meyer also reached double digit marks in kills and digs with 10 and 14, while junior Jadyn Lester dished out 15 assists. Junior Ava Miller and senior Maria Winter each recorded at least five kills as well for the Spartans.

Mayo's Ava Miller (15) hits the ball during a girls volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Stewartville 3-0. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

As a whole, it's clear the offensive firepower is there for the Spartans.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They have two really good setters," Stewartville coach John Dzubay said. "They have been setting for a long time. But their offense and their defense are great. They are just really solid.

"They hit from all over. Their setters are fantastic and they move the ball around so well."

But at times, the ball seemed to get stuck and the ball movement wasn't where it needed to be for the Spartans. It was the main reason for Frederick challenging the team to do more.

"As long as we can use our tools, but we have to pass the ball though," Frederick said. "I didn't think we passed well today."

Stewartville's starting front line (all listed over six foot) capitalized with blocks at the net. The Tigers were credited with 10 of them.

Stewartville's Arianna Blohm (7) hits the ball during a girls volleyball game against Mayo on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Stewartville 3-0. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

North Dakota State University commit Arianna Blohm had four of those and finished with 11 kills, 16 digs. But too many unforced errors made it tough for a young Stewartville team (2-3) that is working out some kinks with one of the more challenging early season schedules around.

"We're just so basic right now," Dzubay said. "One our setters has never set before. We're just struggling to find a setter, so we are learning and getting better all the time.

"We're still working on getting ourselves together."

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Spartans, it's the start of a busy week that includes the conference opener Thursday at Faribault as well as a tough tournament in Shakopee.

"It's a good week — a busy week," Frederick said. "It will help us."

Mayo 3, Stewartville 0

Stewartville#16#22#18

Mayo#25#25#25

Stewartville: Emily Lamb 11 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces; Alyssa Ruffridge 4 blocks, 2 aces; Izzie Schei 4 kills; Arianna Blohm 11 kills, 16 digs, 4 blocks, 3 aces; Abbie Langseth 5 assists, 6 digs; Erica Lamb 2 kills.

Mayo: Gabrielle Buhrow 4 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace; Hannah Hanson 11 kills, 16 assists, 9 digs, 4 aces; Alexa Carlstrom 16 digs, 1 ace; Jadyn Lester 2 kills, 15 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace; Madison Meyer 10 kills, 14 digs, 3 aces; Ava Miller 5 kills; Maria Winter 6 kills, 7 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Claire Siems 1 dig.