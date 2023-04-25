Disbelief: GMLOS' Hendrickson and Armagost never envisioned becoming collegiate wrestlers

ROCHESTER — Nine months ago, McKenna Hendrickson was all set to run at Colorado Christian University and was ready to play basketball for the Grand Meadow High School basketball team.

Eighteen months before that, classmate Mackenzie Armagost was doing competitive cheer.

The two are now going to be collegiate wrestlers.

Both Hendrickson and Armagost put pen to paper last week, signing with the newly found University of Sioux Falls women's wrestling program.

Both admitted they never truly envisioned they would have this opportunity.

"I never thought this was the path that I would end up taking," Armagost said. "But I'm glad things turned out the way they did."

"This is the last thing I ever thought would happen," Hendrickson said. "If you told me I would not run in college, because that's what I wanted to do since my sophomore year, that I would instead wrestle? No. No, I wouldn't believe it."

For both, it's quite a twist considering how they started their high school careers.

Armagost was a competitive cheerleader her whole life and she was good at it.

So was the team at Grand Meadow.

In fact, when Armagost was a freshman, the team placed first in the Class A Non-Tumbling 2 division. She was also a part of the four-person stunt team that placed first out of 10 teams.

But the following year the program was cut. It left Armagost looking for a new sport.

When the Minnesota State High School League announced the sanctioning of girls wrestling it was an easy decision for her. She already had the bloodlines with both her father Dan and her grandfather — also named Dan — being well-respected grapplers in their own time.

So she hit the mat and found a new passion.

"I ended up loving it," she said. "Probably even more than cheer."

She then began her next venture: Recruiting Hendrickson to the team.

Yet, a longtime basketball player and long distance runner, Hendrickson already had her mind made up. In November, she was going to play basketball, before continuing her athletic career at CCU in Lakewood, Colo.

Prep GMLOS wrestler McKenna Hendrickson hoping to win state for recovering father and basketball lover mother Under the guidance of a mom that played college basketball, Hendrickson grew up on the hardwood. Yet, with a dad that was involved with wrestling, she wanted to give it a try her senior year. It's taken the Hendricksons down quite an unexpected path.

But Armagost, along with the GMLOS coaching staff, were persistent and in the end Hendrickson also unexpectedly found herself in the wrestling room.

It ended up being a great decision.

The senior ran through the Section 1-2 meet, winning the 132-pound title with a 5-0 decision against Apple Valley's Andrea Quinones. Hendrickson won by fall in the state quarterfinals and then won a thrilling match 18-15 in the state semis. She battled in the finals, but fell to nationally ranked and unbeaten Joel Makem of Shakopee.

Hendrickson, though, thought that was it for her wrestling career.

At least that's what she thought.

Armagost had been committed to Sioux Falls since October and as it turned out, the Cougars still had a weight to fill as of March.

That weight? 136 pounds.

Armagost knew a pretty good option.

"I said, Well, you know, we got a 132-pounder that just placed second at state," said Armagost, who just placed fifth at state. "So we gave her information. And eventually they kind of reached out to McKenna and I think she was a little unsure at first, kind of had her heart set on her running in college and she loved the college that she saw. But I really, you know, got at her and told her that she really needs to at least give it a try for a visit."

McKenna Hendrickson, 18, right, and Mackenzie Armagost, 17, both of Grand Meadow, work through a drill during a Guerrilla Wrestling Club meeting Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Hendrickson's parents agreed too. Yet, Hendrickson herself was hesitant.

"I was still committed to Colorado Christian to run. I was set on that," Hendrickson said. "I was going to run at Colorado for the longest time until the Sioux Falls coach reached out to me and was like, hey, you know, we have scholarship money. We're looking for a spot and you're the only weight that we don't have."

Soon, Armagost again found herself recruiting Hendrickson, just as she did seven months earlier.

"Mack always talked about how much she liked about it, a lot," Hendrickson said. "And then my parents said, 'just at least go visit. See what he has to offer. You've visited two colleges. Just go see what it has to offer. Worst case, you don't like it. You don't have to sign there.'"

As it turned out, Sioux Falls was the place for her.

Remarkably, she will join Armagost in Sioux Falls next September. Both received scholarship money to compete for a program that will compete in its inaugural season. That was another intriguing proposition for the two of them: The fact that they have a chance to do something special with a brand new program.

"So we're all coming in as freshmen and being the pioneers at Sioux Falls, being the faces of the first women's wrestling team there and I thought that was cool," Armagost said, "just because, you know, for a while it was just me Diane, Emma (Hemann), Delaney (Alden) and a couple other girls. We just get more to come on every year."

It's even better too, the fact that Armagost and Hendrickson get to embark on this opportunity together.

"It's pretty comfortable knowing that I have a teammate coming with, or I'm going with her is more like it," Hendrickson said.

"I'm just happy we were able to change her mind," Armagost said.

The next step now is continuing training sessions at the Guerrilla Wrestling Club, before heading to Wisconsin Dells for the Northern Plains Regional Championships on May 13 — which just so happens to be the same day as Grand Meadow's prom.

"We're going to wrestle and try to get back for grand march," Hendrickson said with a smile.

It may seem like a tall task, but if the past eight months have taught us anything, it's that both Hendrickson and Armagost can accomplish just about anything they put their mind too.