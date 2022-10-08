District 9-South, East football results for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

Mabel-Canton 59, Houston 6

HOUSTON — Tyler Larson had three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter as Mabel-Canton (5-1, 3-1) gashed the Hurricanes for 262 yards on the ground.

Larson finished with 99 yards rushing on eight carries with TD runs of 5, 65 and 11. Colton Tollefsrud also finished with multiple rushing touchdowns en route to 68 yards on the ground on six carries. Quarterback Isaac Underbakke went 3-for-3 for 115 yards and touchdown.

MC 16-24-13-6 — 59

Houston 0-0-0-6 — 6

Lanesboro 54, Nicollet 22

NICOLETT — Mason Howard ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more as Lanesboro, ranked No. 2 in Nine-Man, overpowered Nicolett 54-22.

The Burros (6-0) led 40-0 in the second quarter before beginning to freely substitute.

Howard had more than 100 yards passing and rushing. Both of his TD passes went to Luke Ruen, one from 50 yards out.

Orion Sass rushed for more than 100 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries for the Burros before exiting early.

Lanesboro had five interceptions on defense, two by Ethan Soppa.

“It was a good overall effort by the kids and a lot of kids saw a lot of time,” Lanesboro coach James Semmen said.

Lanesboro 27-13-6-0 — 54

Nicollet 0-8-2-12 — 22