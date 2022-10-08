We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, October 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

District 9-South, East football results for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 07, 2022 09:33 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Mabel-Canton 59, Houston 6

HOUSTON — Tyler Larson had three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter as Mabel-Canton (5-1, 3-1) gashed the Hurricanes for 262 yards on the ground.

Larson finished with 99 yards rushing on eight carries with TD runs of 5, 65 and 11. Colton Tollefsrud also finished with multiple rushing touchdowns en route to 68 yards on the ground on six carries. Quarterback Isaac Underbakke went 3-for-3 for 115 yards and touchdown.

Mabel-Canton 59, Houston 6
MC 16-24-13-6 — 59
Houston 0-0-0-6 — 6

Lanesboro 54, Nicollet 22

NICOLETT — Mason Howard ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more as Lanesboro, ranked No. 2 in Nine-Man, overpowered Nicolett 54-22.

The Burros (6-0) led 40-0 in the second quarter before beginning to freely substitute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Howard had more than 100 yards passing and rushing. Both of his TD passes went to Luke Ruen, one from 50 yards out.

Orion Sass rushed for more than 100 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries for the Burros before exiting early.

Lanesboro had five interceptions on defense, two by Ethan Soppa.

“It was a good overall effort by the kids and a lot of kids saw a lot of time,” Lanesboro coach James Semmen said.

Lanesboro 54, Nicollet 22
Lanesboro 27-13-6-0 — 54
Nicollet 0-8-2-12 — 22

Related Topics: FOOTBALLPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
mayo football logo
Prep
Defense, Beale leads No. 9 Mayo over New Prague
Beale rushed for over 200 yards and the defense forced three turnovers for the Spartans.
October 07, 2022 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester John Marshall High School Rockets logo
Prep
JM gets worn down in lopsided loss
John Marshall slipped to 0-6 as it fell 60-6 to Owatonna.
October 07, 2022 10:23 PM
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Mid Southeast District football results for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
October 07, 2022 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Southeast District football results for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
October 07, 2022 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports