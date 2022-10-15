District 9-South, East football results for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

Lanesboro 57, Mabel-Canton 30

LANESBORO — Lanesboro looked in trouble early. But it didn’t last.

The unbeaten and No. 2-ranked Burros bounced back from a first-quarter deficit, scoring 30 points in the second quarter en route to beating Mabel-Canton 57-30.

Lanesboro is now 7-0, while M-C is 5-2.

Orion Sass rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns for the Burros, who on Wednesday travel to play fellow unbeaten Spring Grove. Sass had TD runs of 36 and 41 yards.

Quarterback Mason Howard rushed for 121 yards as Lanesboro dominated with its running game. Howard had a 70-yard touchdown run.

The Burros got a big play from defensive lineman Brock Taylor just before the end of the first half. Taylor ran it back 30 yards, finally stopped at the M-C 15-yard line. With 1 second left before halftime, Lanesboro then got into the end zone again for 38-22 lead.

Cayden Tollefsrud was extremely productive for Mabel-Canton. On the second play from scrimmage, he busted a 76-yard touchdown run. He also scored on a 90-yard kick return. Tollefsrud finished with 113 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Mabel-Canton 14 8-8-0 — 30

Lanesboro 8 30 12-7 — 57

Southland 46, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 22

ADAMS — Southland took out six weeks of frustration against Sleepy Eye St. Mary's on Friday night.

The Rebels earned their first victory of the season, rolling up 463 total yards in a 46-22 victory against SESM.

Southland led 20-14 at halftime, then scored two third-quarter touchdowns to pull away.

The Rebels rolled up 304 yards on the ground, and 159 through the air. Noah Bauer threw for those 159 yards and rushed for 60, while having a hand in three of the Rebels' touchdowns. Bauer passed for two scores to 6-feet-2, 200-pound junior Jack Brugemann, who finished with 136 receiving yards.

Isaac Felten (142 rushing yards, two TDs) and Royce Jax (49 rushing yards, two TDs) controlled things on the ground for Southland (1-6 overall).

The Rebels close their regular season on Wednesday at Mabel-Canton.

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 6-8-0-8 — 22

Southland 8-12-14-12 — 46

Grand Meadow 40, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 14

LYLE — Grand Meadow is on a scoring roll.

After scoring 56 points last week, the Superlarks managed 40 against Lyle/Austin Pacelli in an easy win.

The game was close for a quarter, as Grand Meadow led just 8-6 going into the second stanza. But it scored 16 points in the second quarter and added single touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters to move its record to 5-2 overall.

The teams finished virtually even in total offensive yards, Grand Meadow with 375 and Lyle/Austin Pacelli with 326. Both teams got almost all of their production on the ground. The Superlarks rushed for 339 yards, the Athletics for 269.

Corbin Ludemann was Grand Meadow’s offensive leader with 170 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. Isaac Harmening was just behind him with 121 yards on just seven carries.

Trey Anerson paced Lyle/Austin Pacelli (3-4) with 175 yards on 19 carries.

The Grand Meadow defense intercepted L/AP quarterback Jake Truckenmiller four times.

Grand Meadow 8-16-8-8 — 40

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 6-0-0-8 — 14

LeRoy-Ostrander 61, Houston 6

HOUSTON — LeRoy-Ostrander felt like it was 2021 all over again.

The state’s defending champion hasn’t had a championship kind of season this year. But the Cardinals were sharp on Friday, romping past winless Houston 61-6.

L-O held a 40-0 halftime lead and then tacked on 21 more points in the third quarter.

The win upped the Cardinals — who have been crushed by injuries this season — to 2-5 overall.

L-O quarterback Camden Hungerholt had a massive game, with 254 yards rushing on 21 carries and 130 passing. He was 5-for-8 passing, with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Peyton Roe added 127 yards rushing for L-O and Reid Hungerholt had 77 yards receiving.

Houston was held to 145 yards of offense.

LeRoy-Ostrander 14-26-21-0 — 61

Houston 0-6-0-0 — 6

