District 9-South, East football results for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Lyle/Pacelli 38, Southland 16

ADAMS — Trey Anderson rushed for 201 yards on 30 carries with a pair of touchdowns as Lyle/Pacelli posted a 38-16 win over host Southland.

Anderson had scoring runs of 29 and 31 yards for the Athletics and he also caught a touchdown pass.

Jake Truckenmiller was 3-for-7 passing for 58 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 72 yards and a 59-yard touchdown. Hunter Bauer added 34 yards rushing and a TD while Anderson had two catches for 39 yards.

L/P had 365 total yards and Southland had 231.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They ran the ball well and we didn’t tackle well at times,” Southland coach J.J. Galle said.

Odear Granle had the biggest play for the Rebels (0-4) with an 81-yard kickoff return for a TD in the second quarter.

Noah Bauer was 11-for-20 passing for 114 yards and a touchdown for Southland. Sam Boe caught six passes for 86 yards and a TD. Isaac Felten rushed for 70 yards on 16 carries while Riley Jax added 50 yards rushing on just four attempts.

Lyle/Pacelli 38, Southland 16

Lyle/Pacelli 8-14-10-6 — 38

Southland 0-8-0-8 — 16