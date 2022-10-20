District 9-South, East football results for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

Mabel-Canton 22, Southland 16

MABEL — Quarterback Cayden Tollefsrud rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns as Mabel-Canton nipped Southland 22-16 in the regular-season finale.

Tollefsrud had TD runs of 2 and 40 yards. His score in the fourth quarter extended M-C's lead to 22-6. He threw just one pass, a completion to Robert Michels for 10 yards. Michels had a team-high 157 yards rushing, including a 7-yard TD run to open the scoring in the first quarter.

Southland quarterback Noah Bauer was 18-for-43 passing for 193 yards and a touchdown. Sam Boe had six catches for 84 yards and Tyson Steven had three catches for 44 yards and a TD. Isaac Felten led the Rebels with 23 yards rushing and he added a TD.

M-C finished with 279 yards rushing and 10 passing for 289 total yards. Southland had 60 yards rushing and 193 passing for 253 total yards.

Mabel-Canton 22, Southland 16

Southland 0-8-0-8 — 16

Mabel-Canton 8-8-0-6 — 22