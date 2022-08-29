Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

District 9-South football: Kingsland drops tight opener at home

Kingsland opened its 2022 football season with a Zero Week game at home against Renville Co. West.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
August 29, 2022 01:11 AM
SPRING VALLEY — Kingsland got off to a strong start in the first game of its season.

Then the early season blues caught up to the Knights, as Renville Co. West rallied for a 27-24 win at Kingsland High School on Friday night in the first game of the 2022 season in southeastern Minnesota.

Kingsland jumped out to a 16-0 lead, but the game was a back-and-forth matchup after that.

RCW pulled out a dramatic victory with a late drive in which it converted a pair of fourth-and-long passes in the final two minutes. It faced a fourth-and-goal from the Kingsland 5 with 40 seconds to go, then the RCW quarterback threaded a pass between two Knights defenders for the game-winning score.

Beau Wiersma led the Knights (0-1) with 27 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown. Freshman running back-turned-QB Kaleem Reiland added 61 yards on 13 attempts, while senior tight end Mason Kolling had five carries for 37 yards and a TD.

Reiland also passed for 33 yards. Parker Johnson had one catch, for a team-best 20 yards. Kolling had one reception for 10 yards and Ayden Howard had one grab for 3 yards.

Kingsland's special teams chipped in, too, as Zach Reiland returned a kickoff for a TD.

Kolling — a Winona State University commit — led the way defensively with 10 total tackles and two QB sacks. Wiersma added 11 total tackles, while Johnson had nine.

The Knights are idle this week and will return to action with a 3 p.m. game at Houston on Saturday, Sept. 10.

