District 9-South football results

ADAMS — Grand Meadow jumped on Southland early, grabbing a four-touchdown halftime lead, then ran away with a 35-0 win.

Quarterback Taylor Glynn threw three touchdown passes and also ran for one. Glynn finished a sparkling 12-for-16 for 207 yards. Dustin Copley had 96 yards in receptions and one touchdown. Corbin Ludemann led Grand Meadow in rushing with 70 yards on 14 carries.

Grand Meadow (4-1 District 9-South, 5-1 overall) outgained the Rebels 391-160 in total offensive yards. Southland passed for 88 yards and rushed for 72.

Grand Meadow is on a five-game winning streak since losing its season-opener to unbeaten Lanesboro. Southland slipped to 3-3.

Grand Meadow-14-14-7-0--35

Southland-0-0-0-0--0

Houston 28, Mabel-Canton 14

MABEL — Houston went winless in its first four games this season.

The Hurricanes have taken out their frustrations on their past two opponents.

Morgan Rohweder passed for an impressive 364 yards, three touchdowns and an interception as the Hurricanes knocked off Mabel-Canton 28-14 in a District 9-South game on Friday night.

The Hurricanes (2-4 overall) led just 8-0 at halftime, then pulled away in the third quarter with a pair of TDs.

Ayden Florn led Houston in receiving, with nine catches for 124 yards. Ethan Hargrove had seven catches for 69 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion; Isaac Heyer added four receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown; and Tanner Kubitz had nine catches for 37 yards.

Heyer also scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown for the Hurricanes.

Mabel-Canton (3-3) was led by running back Cayden Tollefsrud, who rushed the ball 25 times for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Tyler Larson also ran for a TD for the Cougars, while Jordan Larson passed for 69 yards. Robert Michels was M-C’s leading receiver, with 30 yards through the air.

Houston plays at LeRoy-Ostrander next Friday, while Mabel-Canton hosts Lanesboro.

Houston 0-8-14-6—28

Mabel-Canton 0-0-8-6—14

Lanesboro 64, Nicollet 20

LANESBORO — Lanesboro, ranked No. 2 in the state in 9-Man, rolled up 566 yards of offense and had eight different players score a touchdown in a 64-20 victory over Nicollet.

The Burros had 481 yards rushing while quarterback Seth Semmen was 5-for-6 passing for 85 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown pass to Mason Howard.

JT Rein rushed for 150 yards on 10 carries and one TD for the Burros while Orion Sass ran for 111 yards on just six carries, including touchdown runs of 31 and 15 yards.

The Burros (6-0) held Nicollet to 221 total yards, including minus-8 on the ground.

Nicollet 8-0-0-12 — 20

Lanesboro 22-22-14-6 — 64

AUSTIN — Kale Mensink threw five touchdown passes as Kingsland toppled Lyle/Pacelli 54-6.

Mensink threw touchdown passes of 59 and 57 yards to James Howard. Howard also scored on a 78-yard run and recovered a fumble in the end zone for another TD.

Kaden Rath scored three touchdowns for the Knights. He scored on a 49-yard run and hauled in TD passes of 61 and 38 yards from Mensink.

L/P got its lone TD on Jake Truckenmiller’s 37-yard pass to Trey Anderson in the first quarter.

Kingsland 14-19-14-7 — 54

Lyle/Pacelli 6-0-0-0 — 6