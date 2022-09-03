District 9-South football results for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

Spring Grove 60, Houston 30

SPRING GROVE – Spring Grove got off to a racy start, blasting Houston 60-30 in the District 9-South East Division game.

The Lions ran up 509 yards of offense. Quarterback Eli Solum went 8-for-13 passing for 173 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Solum also rushed for 99 yards on six carries.

Jaxon Strinmoen paced the Lions receivers, making the most of his two catches. He finished with 115 yards receiving. Braedon Solie had 94 yards receiving on just one catch.

Spring Grove built a 47-0 lead just into the second half.

Houston was paced by quarterback Morgan Rohweder. He finished 7-for-11 for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Houston 60, Houston 30

Houston 0 0 30 0 – 30

Spring Grove 13 14 27 6 – 60

Mabel-Canton 40, Lyle/Pacelli 22

MABEL — Caden Tollesfrud rushed for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass as Mabel-Canton topped Lyle/Pacelli 40-22 in the season opener for both teams.

Tollesfrud rushed for 156 yards and two TDs, with a long of 66 yards. He caught two passes for 41 yards, including a 37-yard score from Isaac Underbakke on the final play of the first half.

Underbakke was 3-for-5 passing for 59 yards and two TDs. He also tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Larson.

Tyler Larson rushed for 109 yards and a TD for M-C. The Cougars had 305 yard rushing and 59 passing for 364 total yards.

Trey Anderson rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns for Lyle/Pacelli while Jacob Truckenmiller ran for 50 yards. The Athletics had 179 total yards, 154 rushing and 29 passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mabel-Canton 40, Lyle/Pacelli 22

Lyle/Pacelli#8#6#0#8#—#22

Mabel-Canton#16#8#0#16#—#40

