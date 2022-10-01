District-9 South football results for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
Grand Meadow 22, LeRoy-Ostrander 6
FARIBAULT – Grand Meadow scored 14 points in the fourth quarter and knocked off LeRoy-Ostrander 22-6.
Grand Meadow moved to 3-2, while L-O is 1-4.
LeRoy-Ostrander turned the ball over four times while the Superlarks never lost it.
Cam Hungerholt had 135 yards passing, with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Cardinals. Carter Sweeney caught eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.
No statistics were available on Grand Meadow.
Grand Meadow 8-0-0-14 – 22
LeRoy-Ostrander 0-0-0-6 – 6
