District-9 South football results for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Grand Meadow 22, LeRoy-Ostrander 6

FARIBAULT – Grand Meadow scored 14 points in the fourth quarter and knocked off LeRoy-Ostrander 22-6.

Grand Meadow moved to 3-2, while L-O is 1-4.

LeRoy-Ostrander turned the ball over four times while the Superlarks never lost it.

Cam Hungerholt had 135 yards passing, with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Cardinals. Carter Sweeney caught eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

No statistics were available on Grand Meadow.

Grand Meadow 8-0-0-14 – 22

LeRoy-Ostrander 0-0-0-6 – 6