District 9-Southeast football results for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
Spring Grove 56, Mabel-Canton 14
SPRING GROVE — Spring Grove stayed unbeaten (3-0) and did it in resounding style, blasting Mabel-Canton 56-14.
The Lions cashed in on a bunch of big plays. Jackson Strinmoen caught a 62 yard pass for a TD from quarterback Eli Solum and a 49-yard from running back Caleb Griffin. Tyson Grinde ran back a kick 74 yards for a touchdown and also had a 60-yard catch.
Solum finished 6-for-15 for 235 yards, with two TD passes. He also rushed for 85 yards on 28 carries.
Mabel-Canton (2-1) was led by quarterback Isaac Underbakke, as he was 8-for-17 passing for 125 yards. Tyler Larson rushed for 55 yards on 15 carries and Robert Michels for 54 on eight carries.
Mabel-Canton 0-14-0-0 – 14
Spring Grove 21-13-14-8 – 56
Grand Meadow 34, Houston 14
HOUSTON — Grand Meadow (2-1) scored 20 unanswered after halftime, utilizing a pair of Corbin Ludemann touchdown runs to slip past the Hurricanes.
Ludemann finished with three touchdown runs of 36-, 11- and 23-yards, while recording 173 yards on 28 carries. Isaac Harmening had 89 yards on six carries, including a 70-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth.
Morgan Rohweder was 14-for-19 with 187 yards and a touchdown for Houston (0-3).
Grand Meadow 6-8-6-14 — 34
Houston 8-6-0-0 — 14