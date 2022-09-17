District 9-Southeast football results for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Spring Grove 56, Mabel-Canton 14

SPRING GROVE — Spring Grove stayed unbeaten (3-0) and did it in resounding style, blasting Mabel-Canton 56-14.

The Lions cashed in on a bunch of big plays. Jackson Strinmoen caught a 62 yard pass for a TD from quarterback Eli Solum and a 49-yard from running back Caleb Griffin. Tyson Grinde ran back a kick 74 yards for a touchdown and also had a 60-yard catch.

Solum finished 6-for-15 for 235 yards, with two TD passes. He also rushed for 85 yards on 28 carries.

Mabel-Canton (2-1) was led by quarterback Isaac Underbakke, as he was 8-for-17 passing for 125 yards. Tyler Larson rushed for 55 yards on 15 carries and Robert Michels for 54 on eight carries.

Mabel-Canton 0-14-0-0 – 14

Spring Grove 21-13-14-8 – 56

Grand Meadow 34, Houston 14

HOUSTON — Grand Meadow (2-1) scored 20 unanswered after halftime, utilizing a pair of Corbin Ludemann touchdown runs to slip past the Hurricanes.

Ludemann finished with three touchdown runs of 36-, 11- and 23-yards, while recording 173 yards on 28 carries. Isaac Harmening had 89 yards on six carries, including a 70-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth.

Morgan Rohweder was 14-for-19 with 187 yards and a touchdown for Houston (0-3).

Houston 8-6-0-0 — 14