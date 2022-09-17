We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
District 9-Southeast football results for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 16, 2022 11:21 PM
Spring Grove 56, Mabel-Canton 14

SPRING GROVE — Spring Grove stayed unbeaten (3-0) and did it in resounding style, blasting Mabel-Canton 56-14.

The Lions cashed in on a bunch of big plays. Jackson Strinmoen caught a 62 yard pass for a TD from quarterback Eli Solum and a 49-yard from running back Caleb Griffin. Tyson Grinde ran back a kick 74 yards for a touchdown and also had a 60-yard catch.

Solum finished 6-for-15 for 235 yards, with two TD passes. He also rushed for 85 yards on 28 carries.

Mabel-Canton (2-1) was led by quarterback Isaac Underbakke, as he was 8-for-17 passing for 125 yards. Tyler Larson rushed for 55 yards on 15 carries and Robert Michels for 54 on eight carries.

Mabel-Canton 0-14-0-0 – 14
Spring Grove 21-13-14-8 – 56

Grand Meadow 34, Houston 14

HOUSTON — Grand Meadow (2-1) scored 20 unanswered after halftime, utilizing a pair of Corbin Ludemann touchdown runs to slip past the Hurricanes.

Ludemann finished with three touchdown runs of 36-, 11- and 23-yards, while recording 173 yards on 28 carries. Isaac Harmening had 89 yards on six carries, including a 70-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth.

Morgan Rohweder was 14-for-19 with 187 yards and a touchdown for Houston (0-3).

Goodhue 6-8-6-14 — 34
Houston 8-6-0-0 — 14

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
