Division I dream comes true for Dodge County's Sky Hughes

Sky Hughes hadn’t talked to Steve Macdonald prior to their conversation approximately three weeks ago.

But Macdonald knew all about Hughes.

He’d watched her play on multiple occasions during Hughes’ time as the standout goalie for the Dodge County girls hockey team. Macdonald had also seen her play during offseason camps and in a fall league. And he’d talked to the Wildcats coaching staff about her.

So when the Huskies unexpectedly had a goalie opening on their roster, Macdonald knew where to turn.

It took a few weeks of conversations and paperwork, but Macdonald texted Dodge County head coach Jeremy Gunderson on Thursday: “It’s official. Sky is a Husky!”

Hughes, who graduated from Kasson-Mantorville High School last spring, will transfer from Division III SUNY-Cortland to St. Cloud State University in a few weeks, and she’ll be eligible to play for the Huskies immediately at the start of the second semester.

“I’m going in, I’m just going to work the hardest that I’ve ever worked and prove to them who I am and how hard I’ll work for them,” Hughes said Thursday. “I’m super excited to come back close to home and play hockey in Minnesota again.”

Hughes will become the second Dodge County alum to play for Macdonald and the Huskies, following in the skates of current Dodge County assistant coach Dana Rasmussen. A forward, Rasmussen skated for the Huskies for three seasons, from 2017-20, totaling 13 points in 93 career games.

Hughes said Macdonald expects her to come in as the No. 3 goalie, but that she’ll have a chance to battle for more reps in practice every day and be a full member of the team.

St. Cloud State currently has three goalies listed on its roster, including a grad-year player, Emma Polusny of Mound; a senior, Karlie Ries, from Sleepy Eye; and a sophomore, Sanni Ahola, from Finland. Ahola and Polusny have split all the minutes so far this season.

Joining the Huskies is a dream come true for Hughes, who has always had the work ethic and talent to play at the Division I level. But with the NCAA granting players an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID pandemic, open roster spots were very slim at Division I programs, particularly at goalie, a position at which teams rarely keep more than three players.

“It was upsetting because I knew I could play at the D1 level,” Hughes said of her recruiting process, “but all of the rosters were full and Division III was the best option for me (out of high school). I was still really hoping to get the opportunity to play at a Division I school.”

That opportunity is now a reality for Hughes, who was 35-28-3 in her career at Dodge County, with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. She also recorded 15 shutouts and allowed two or fewer goals in 70 percent of her career starts (47 of 69).

“Every year she got better and better,” said Gunderson, who coached Hughes for three seasons at Dodge County. “Her transformation in her personal life and attitude was incredible. For a kid who did as much work as she did and had proven herself … there was just no room at Division I programs for her.

“So this is huge for her and all of us. We always preach to the girls that things will work out how they’re supposed to in the end.”

Hughes lives and breathes the game, getting on the ice whenever she can, whether it’s a practice, a pickup game or a rec league game.

During her senior season Gunderson described her as “someone who watches the game and pays attention to the little details, and she is in it for the long haul as far as being a committed hockey player.”

“She has developed herself into the prototypical Division I goalie,” Gunderson said. “She has the size and skill, she plays the puck well. Her work ethic and compete level is off the charts.

“She’s the first one on the ice and last off. She just has a passion for the game.”