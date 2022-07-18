SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Division I First District American Legion baseball pairings

Rochester Patriots vs. Rochester Redhawks American Legion Baseba
The Rochester Patriots' Aaron Terpstra (9) slides safely into second base as Rochester Redhawks second baseman Reid McGovern (9) attempts a tag during an American Legion baseball game against the Rochester Redhawks Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at John Adams Middle School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
July 18, 2022 08:47 AM
FIRST DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

SUNDAY, JULY 17

First round

Patriots 7, Albert Lea 6

Byron 9, Kasson 8

MONDAY, JULY 18

Second round

No. 8 Byron at No. 1 A’s, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Redhawks at No. 4 Stewartville, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Owatonna at No. 3 Austin

No. 7 Patriots at No. 2 Winona, 7 p.m.

Complete pairings: https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/FMfcgzGpGwpvjBqWKxwdzTbFNgSkFgCP?projector=1&messagePartId=0.1

