Division I First District American Legion baseball pairings
FIRST DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
SUNDAY, JULY 17
First round
Patriots 7, Albert Lea 6
Byron 9, Kasson 8
Matt Haun is having his best baseball season in this, his final one. Next, he hopes to guide the Rochester A's to the state American Legion tournament.
MONDAY, JULY 18
Second round
No. 8 Byron at No. 1 A’s, 5:30 p.m.
No. 5 Redhawks at No. 4 Stewartville, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Owatonna at No. 3 Austin
No. 7 Patriots at No. 2 Winona, 7 p.m.
Complete pairings:
