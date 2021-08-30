Division-I prospect Lee transfers from Byron to Totino-Grace: 'It's pretty shocking news'

Ahjany Lee, who has received a number of Division I offers in basketball, has transferred from Byron to Totino-Grace.

The 6-foot-9 Lee is a senior. As a junior, the forward helped Byron win a Section 1AAA championship during the 2020 season and earn a state berth in boys basketball.

“He played with us all summer so it’s pretty shocking news,” Byron boys basketball coach Kyle Finney said.

Lee played with an AAU team out of the Twin Cities this summer. He also played with the Byron High School team that played together every Wednesday night as well as in three tournaments.

“He was with us for everything,” Finney said. “He never missed one.”

The tall and athletic Lee has been a defensive force during his career at Byron. As a junior he averaged 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. Opponents were reluctant to test Lee on the inside in 2020. As a sophomore, he averaged more than 3.5 blocks a game.

“It changes things up a little bit but it obviously gives other guys opportunities to step up and play,” Finney said of Lee's departure.

Finney said he was not contacted by Lee or his family regarding the transfer.

“I found out through social media,” Finney said. “I found out like everybody else.”

Totino-Grace, a private high school located in the Twin Cities suburb of Fridley, is expected to be loaded with Division I players during the 2021-22 season.

“I think they have seven guys who have been offered Division I,” Finney said.

Lee has received numerous Division I offers, including one from Minnesota.

Totino-Grace, like Byron, is a Class AAA school for basketball. Totino-Grace was 16-5 in 2020 and is in Section 4AAA, the same section as state power Minnehaha Academy, which has produced the top two players out of Minnesota in each of the past two seasons and won four straight state championships (three in Class AA and last year in Class AAA).

Lee had spent most of his youth in the Byron school system. His older sister, Ayoka, is a standout women’s basketball player at Kansas State.

“He grew up with these guys,” Finney said of Lee’s Byron basketball teammates.

Byron posted a 17-3 record in 2020. Finney still likes the squad heading into the 2021-22 season even with the loss of top scorer Jake Braaten, who graduated, and Lee.

“We have a lot of depth coming back and we had a good summer,” Finney said.

Byron lost to Minnehaha Academy 75-63 in the 2020 Class AAA state quarterfinals and gave the Redhawks their toughest test in the state tournament.