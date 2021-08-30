SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Division-I prospect Lee transfers from Byron to Totino-Grace: 'It's pretty shocking news'

Ahjany Lee, a 6-9 forward with a number of D-I offers, will play his senior season of boys basketball at Totino-Grace.

Lee to transfer.DUP.jpg
Ahjany Lee, a 6-foot-9 forward with a number of Division I offers, has transferred from Byron to Totino-Grace for his senior season of boys basketball. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
August 30, 2021 03:27 PM
Share

Ahjany Lee, who has received a number of Division I offers in basketball, has transferred from Byron to Totino-Grace.

The 6-foot-9 Lee is a senior. As a junior, the forward helped Byron win a Section 1AAA championship during the 2020 season and earn a state berth in boys basketball.

“He played with us all summer so it’s pretty shocking news,” Byron boys basketball coach Kyle Finney said.

RELATED:

Lee played with an AAU team out of the Twin Cities this summer. He also played with the Byron High School team that played together every Wednesday night as well as in three tournaments.
“He was with us for everything,” Finney said. “He never missed one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The tall and athletic Lee has been a defensive force during his career at Byron. As a junior he averaged 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. Opponents were reluctant to test Lee on the inside in 2020. As a sophomore, he averaged more than 3.5 blocks a game.

“It changes things up a little bit but it obviously gives other guys opportunities to step up and play,” Finney said of Lee's departure.

Finney said he was not contacted by Lee or his family regarding the transfer.

“I found out through social media,” Finney said. “I found out like everybody else.”

Totino-Grace, a private high school located in the Twin Cities suburb of Fridley, is expected to be loaded with Division I players during the 2021-22 season.

“I think they have seven guys who have been offered Division I,” Finney said.

Lee has received numerous Division I offers, including one from Minnesota.

Totino-Grace, like Byron, is a Class AAA school for basketball. Totino-Grace was 16-5 in 2020 and is in Section 4AAA, the same section as state power Minnehaha Academy, which has produced the top two players out of Minnesota in each of the past two seasons and won four straight state championships (three in Class AA and last year in Class AAA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee had spent most of his youth in the Byron school system. His older sister, Ayoka, is a standout women’s basketball player at Kansas State.

“He grew up with these guys,” Finney said of Lee’s Byron basketball teammates.

Byron posted a 17-3 record in 2020. Finney still likes the squad heading into the 2021-22 season even with the loss of top scorer Jake Braaten, who graduated, and Lee.

“We have a lot of depth coming back and we had a good summer,” Finney said.

Byron lost to Minnehaha Academy 75-63 in the 2020 Class AAA state quarterfinals and gave the Redhawks their toughest test in the state tournament.

Related Topics: BASKETBALLBOYS BASKETBALLBYRONOLMSTED COUNTY
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports