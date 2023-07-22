Division I SubState 1 American Legion baseball results for Friday, July 21, 2023

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Patriots came up short on Friday in the Division I SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament, falling 6-2 to Winona in an elimination game at Massey Field.

The Patriots, who were the No. 4 seed, lost 13-0 earlier in the day in a winners-bracket semifinal to the No. 6-seeded but recently torrid Rochester Redhawks.

Against No. 3 seed Winona, the Patriots won the hitting battling, 8-5. But it was Winona that had the more impactful ones as it scored twice in the first inning and three times in the fourth.

Gavin Konz took the pitching loss. He lasted the first four innings and allowed five hits and six runs, four of them earned.

Aaron Terpstra and Konz each had two hits for the Patriots, who finished their season 14-7.

Winona starting pitcher Treven Viestenz worked the first four innings and allowed seven hits and two runs. Cody Hundorf pitched the final three innings and allowed just one hit and no runs. Hundorf was a freshman this past year for the Winona State University baseball team but meets the age requirement to pitch for the Winona Legion this summer.

Winona will play the Redhawks at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the SubState 1 championship game at Massey Field. Winona would have to beat the Redhawks twice to win the title.

Both teams are guaranteed a spot in next week’s state tournament, the Redhawks as the event’s host.