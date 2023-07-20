6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 20

Sports Prep

Division I SubState I American Legion baseball results for Wednesday, July 19, 2023

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:14 AM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester A’s were the No. 1 seed in the Division I SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament.

Now, they are out of the event much earlier than presumed.

The A’s lost 5-4 on Wednesday to No. 2 seed Stewartville. It was the A’s second loss of the tournament, eliminating form the state-qualifying event.

Logan Skustad went the distance as Stewartville’s pitcher and was strong. He allowed just six hits.

The A’s got good pitching performances, too, but a pair of errors, other defensive missed opportunities and not enough hitting ended their season. Peyton Milene started and lasted three innings. Cole Rocholl worked the final four frames and didn’t allow a hit or a run.

“Peyton Milene pitched better than his number show,” A’s coach Todd Stellmaker said. “Cole Rocholl came in in relief and was lights out. Four innings of scoreless, no-hit relief was a great way for him to end a baseball career. It's just too bad we couldn't get anything going offensively to reward his stellar effort with a win.”

Harrison Esau led the A’s offense, going 2-for-3 with a double.

Stewartville 5, A's 4
Stewartville#203#000#0#—#5#8#2
A's#300#100#0#—#4#6#2
Stewartville: No stats submitted.
A's: Ryan Ohm 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 SB; Jack Eustice 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R; Harrison Esau 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; George Boyce 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R; Ian Vasquez 1-for-3. Pitchers: Peyton Milene 3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Cole Rocholl 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.

By Staff reports
