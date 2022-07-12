Division II Legion baseball Southeast Sub-State pairings

DIVISION II LEGION

SOUTHEAST SUB-STATE

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

First round

No. 8 East Spring Grove at No. 1 East Chatfield

No. 5 West Lake City at No. 4 West Zumbrota

No. 7 West Blooming Prairie at No. 2 West Hayfield

No. 6 East Lanesboro at No. 3 East La Crescent

No. 8 West Lewiston-Altura at No. 1 West Pine Island

No. 5 East Plainview at No. 4 East Eyota

No. 7 East St. Charles at No. 2 East Caledonia

No. 6 West Dodge Center at No. 3 West Adams

The entire bracket: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1b5Q9TWHpGRobG5VcLtM3GWnyj1gfDi_bE2El2kwjWpo/edit#gid=0

