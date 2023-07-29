Division II State American Legion Baseball Tournament results for Friday, July 28, 2023

ROSEAU — Zach Bentzen threw a complete game, two-hit shutout to help La Crescent Post 595 beat Proctor Sr. Legion Post 106 4-0 in the first round of the Division II State American Legion Baseball Tournament on Friday in Roseau.

La Crescent now takes on the winner of Sleepy Eye/Roseau, which was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Bentzen allowed just a pair of singles, while striking out six in seven innings. Elijah McCool went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for La Crescent.

In the other first round games, Glenwood-Lowry beat Dilworth/Glyndon/Felton 8-1, and Eden Valley-Watkins defeated Watertown 10-4. Glenwood-Lowry and Eden Valley-Watkins will meet in Saturday's first semifinal at 5 p.m. with La Crescent following after.

