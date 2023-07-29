Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports Prep

Division II State American Legion Baseball Tournament results for Friday, July 28, 2023

La Crescent received a good start from Zach Bentzen to advance.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 8:22 PM

ROSEAU — Zach Bentzen threw a complete game, two-hit shutout to help La Crescent Post 595 beat Proctor Sr. Legion Post 106 4-0 in the first round of the Division II State American Legion Baseball Tournament on Friday in Roseau.

La Crescent now takes on the winner of Sleepy Eye/Roseau, which was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

063023-Rochester vs La Crescent Legion Baseball
Prep
Division II State American Legion Baseball Tournament pairings
The tournament runs from July 28 to July 30.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Staff reports

Bentzen allowed just a pair of singles, while striking out six in seven innings. Elijah McCool went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for La Crescent.

In the other first round games, Glenwood-Lowry beat Dilworth/Glyndon/Felton 8-1, and Eden Valley-Watkins defeated Watertown 10-4. Glenwood-Lowry and Eden Valley-Watkins will meet in Saturday's first semifinal at 5 p.m. with La Crescent following after.

Redhawks player.jpg
Prep
Redhawks save their pitching, fall to Eden Prairie, but earn spot in final eight of state tournament
The Rochester Redhawks finish 2-1 in pool play of the Division I State American Legion Tournament. They are still in the running for a state title and play in the state quarterfinals Saturday.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

Link to full bracket

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Redhawks player.jpg
Prep
Redhawks save their pitching, fall to Eden Prairie, but earn spot in final eight of state tournament
5h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Rochester As
Members Only
Prep
Rochester A's Legion baseball national championship ride of 2003 left an indelible mark
16h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
063023-Rochester vs La Crescent Legion Baseball
Members Only
Prep
In a few short months, Alec Sadowy transforms from newcomer to leader for Rochester Redhawks
16h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Answer Man logo
Members Only
Local
New lane design set for Third Avenue Southeast
6h ago
 · 
By  Answer Man
b5fb8fe20b54ca752fadf7aac8eee3f4.jpg
Local
Rochester Schools, teachers union agree on magic of snow days
6h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
OPPENHEIMER
Arts and Entertainment
From Rochester to Los Alamos, Oppenheimer's connection to Southeast Minnesota
14h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
20230727_113221.jpg
Business
The Nordic Shop will soon expand in the Rochester's downtown Galleria At University Square Mall
15h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger