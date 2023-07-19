American Legion Division II Southeast SubState Baseball results for Tuesday, July 18, 2023
A scoreboard of baseball games.
QUARTERFINALS
La Crescent-Hokah 13, Pine Island
La Crescent-Hokah#441#31#—#13#9#1
Pine Island#000#00#—#0#1#5
La Crescent-Hokah: Brady Grupa 2-for-2, 3 RBI, 1 R; Eli McCool 2-for-4, 2 R; Mayes Boyer 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Alex Von Arx 3-for-3, 5 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Eli McCool (WP) 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K.
Pine Island: Brandon Week 1-for-1. Pitchers: Alex Knox (LP) 1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
