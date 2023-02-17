Dodge County falls in OT in section title game

(Editor's note: This story will be updated later tonight)

OWATONNA — Don’t count out a defending champion, no matter what the stat sheet says.

By most metrics, Albert Lea should not be returning to the Class A girls hockey state tournament. But the Tigers got the better of the one number that mattered Thursday night at the Four Seasons Centre: the scoreboard.

Dodge County controlled play and the puck for most of the game, but Albert Lea capitalized on more chances, including Olivia Ellsworth’s shot through traffic with 3:17 to go in overtime, which found its way into the net, giving the Tigers a 3-2 win against the Wildcats in the Section 1A championship game.

That sends the Tigers (18-7-1) back to the Xcel Energy Center for a second consecutive year.

Dodge County outshot Albert Lea 30-11.

Dodge County had nine power plays — including theee chances at 5-on-3 — while Albert Lea had six, none in the first two periods.

But the second-seeded Tigers did everything they needed to do to come out on top against top-seeded Dodge County.

Albert Lea’s strategy worked to perfection, as it scored the game’s first goal. Just after killing a 5-on-3, Hanna Austinson slid a backhand shot in for a 1-0 lead.

Dodge County answered just more than two minutes later, capitalizing on its third 5-on-3 chance of the night. Junior defender Abby Simons snapped a heavy shot from the left circle that beat Albert Lea goalie Jayda Moyer top-corner, making it a 1-1 game.

Albert Lea was focused defensively and it carried out its game plan well, despite being outshot 23-4 through the first two periods. The Tigers killed off six of seven penalties through the first two periods and kept Dodge County’s shots mostly to the outside. Moyer did a great job of making the first saves, then steering the puck out of danger.

It was a different feel from the first meeting of the season between these teams, which Dodge County won 4-2 at Albert Lea back on Dec. 10. That night, Albert Lea put 22 shots on goal in the game, including 11 in the first period.

But the Tigers focused Thursday on taking away Dodge County’s high-percentage chances, and limiting the Wildcats’ second chances.

Dodge County’s Nora Carstensen and Albert Lea’s Liley Steven traded third-period goals to make it a 2-2 game after regulation.

The state tournament is set for next Wednesday through Saturday (Feb. 22-25) at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Consolation round games will be held at Tria Rink in St. Paul. Seeding for the tournament is expected to be announced Saturday.

