Dodge County, La Crescent standouts selected to play in high school hockey Elite League

Gryffon Funke has become a lot of things this summer: A land surveyor, a leader of his high school hockey team, a better golfer…

Well, the last one is a work in progress, he said.

“I’m attempting to get better at golf,” Funke said with a laugh about a sport he picked up just two years ago.

When it comes to his game on the ice, there’s no “attempting” about it. The incoming senior has led the Dodge County boys hockey team in goals each of the past two seasons and he’ll wear a letter on his sweater again this winter as one of the Wildcats’ captains.

Before his final high school season begins, though, Funke will tune up for the season by playing against the state’s top upperclassmen in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League. Funke learned last week that he has been selected to play in the Elite League, a rare honor for players from southeastern Minnesota.

He’ll be joined this fall by La Crescent-Hokah’s Wyatt Farrell, whose 52 goals were the second-most in the state last season.

“I went up to the (Elite League) tryout and knew … it’d be hard to make it,” Funke said. “I went in and put all the nerves aside and did my best to play my game, control what I could control.”

Funke will enter his senior season this winter already having surpassed the 50-goal and 100-point milestones for his career, with 55 goals and 102 points.

“I feel like I can try to make everyone feel confident on the ice,” Funke said about being looked at as a leader for the Wildcats. “I was a freshman at one point, I remember what it was like. I’ll try to remind (younger teammates) to take a deep breath, mistakes happen, you just have to move on and learn from them, don’t dwell on it.

“We’ll be hard on them when it’s needed, but we want them to feel confident they can be themselves and make plays.”

Last fall, only one player from this corner of the state was selected for the UMHSEL — John Marshall’s JT Veney. The 6-foot-7 defenseman, who is committed to Division I Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., will play for the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League in the 2023-24 season, which is also his senior year of high school.

“I’ve talked to JT about last year,” said Funke, who attended tryout camps this summer for the USHL teams in Sioux Falls and Cedar Rapids. “Hearing him talk about how fun it was, the guys you get to play with, is making me more excited. It’s a great opportunity.

“There’s a lot of eyes (scouts) there and a lot of opportunity to get noticed. … If I can do well here, it can set me up and make me confident in playing at a higher level.”

Funke is coming off the best statistical season of his high school career. He set season personal-bests in goals (31) and points (52) and matched his single-season high in assists (21). He led Dodge County to a 16-10-0 record last season and a trip to the Section 1A semifinals. The Wildcats will have their top three scorers back this winter, as Funke will be joined by juniors Brett Ludvigsen (21-33–54) and Dylan Klomps (12-14–26).

“It’s exciting to be a senior, but sad that it’s my last year to play with some of the friends I’ve played with … I’ve played with Brett basically my whole life,” Funke said.

Farrell has been equally impressive throughout his run with the Lancers’ varsity. He’ll be a fifth-year varsity forward this fall, having wracked up 143 goals and 191 career points. Like Funke,

Farrell had an ultra-impressive junior season, finishing as the second-leading goal-scorer in the entire state. He averaged two goals per game and 2.77 points per game as LaCrescent-Hokah went 18-8-0.

Farrell finished the 2022-23 season with 52 goals and 72 points in 26 games. He has led the Lancers in scoring in four consecutive seasons, since his eighth-grade year.

The UMHSEL is a preparatory league for the top upperclassmen in Minnesota and surrounding states. It runs from the beginning of September to the end of October, with games primarily played in the Twin Cities.

Fleming named to U18 national camp

Rochester native Sawyer Fleming is one of 34 players who has been invited to the USA Hockey Under-18 Women’s National Festival, set for Aug. 7-13 in Lake Placid, N.Y.

The festival will be used to select the U.S. roster for the U18 Women’s World Championships in Switzerland in January.

Fleming is one of nine Minnesotans selected for the Festival. She comes from a hockey-playing family. Her oldest brother, Maddox, will begin his Division I college career at Notre Dame this fall. Her older sister, Delaney, will be a freshman at national power Ohio State in the fall. And her youngest brother, Beckett, played for Rochester’s top Bantam team last year.

Lourdes' Sawyer Fleming (9) takes a shot during a Section A state quarterfinal game on Feb. 19, 2020, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Sawyer Fleming has played at Shattuck St. Mary’s the past three seasons, after helping Rochester Lourdes place fourth in the Class A state tournament as a seventh-grader in 2020. She had 11 goals and 26 points that season.

She has played for Shattuck’s 16U team the past three seasons — as an eighth-grader, freshman and sophomore — compiling 53 goals and 128 points in 139 games.

Fleming’s college recruitment window will open on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

5 Dodge County girls make Elite League

Funke won’t be the only skater from Dodge County to play in an Elite League this fall.

The Dodge County girls hockey program will have five of its players — who all played major roles on last season’s team that went to the Section 1A title game — representing the Wildcats in the Upper Midwest Girls High School Elite League.

They are: goalie Ida Huber, defender Abby Simons, and forwards Maysie Koch, Mollie Koch and Nora Carstensen.

Dodge County’s Abby Simons, center, hugs teammates after scoring a goal during a Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship game against Albert Lea on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Simons is a senior, Mollie Koch, Carstensen and Huber are juniors, and Maysie Koch is a freshman.

Huber had a 1.75 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage last season. She has been invited to USA Hockey National Player Development Camps each of the past two summers.

Maysie Koch (24-32–56), Carstensen (28-19–47), Simons (10-27–37) and Mollie Koch (6-20–26) were the Wildcats’ top four scorers last season.

4 Rochester players make BEL

Rochester will be well represented in the Bantam Elite League this summer. The BEL plays a condensed schedule — games will be played over the next four weekends at various locations in the Twin Cities and St. Cloud.

Rochester defenseman Charlie Kor and forward Alex Monosmith have been selected for the BEL Major division, while goalie Colton Brandt and defenseman Brogan Hodge have been named to the BEL Minor division.

The Majors play July 28-30 in Mendota Heights, Aug. 4-6 in Burnsville and Aug. 11-12 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.

The BEL Minors play July 28-30 in West St. Paul, Aug. 11-13 in St. Cloud and Aug. 18-19 in Mendota Heights.