Dodge County powers way into Section 1A girls hockey title game
The Dodge County girls hockey team is back in a section championship game for the fourth time in 10 years after beating Winona on Saturday at Dodge County Ice Arena.
KASSON — Dodge County controlled the puck, the play and the scoreboard from the opening faceoff Saturday night, rolling to a 9-0 victory against Winona in a Section 1A girls hockey semifinal game at Dodge County Ice Arena.
The victory lifts the top-seeded Wildcats (16-8-2 overall) into Thursday's Section 1A championship game against No. 2 seed Albert Lea at Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Dodge County dominated Saturday's game, outshooting Winona 52-3 and getting goals from eight different players. The Wildcats are in a section title game for the first time since 2016, which was the last of a run of three out of four years where the Wildcats made the Section 1AA championship game.
This time, the No. 12-ranked Wildcats will be considered the favorite against No. 14-ranked Albert Lea. Dodge County beat the Tigers 4-2 back on Dec. 10, at Albert Lea. The Tigers routed Waseca 10-1 in Saturday's other section semifinal.
Dodge County led Winona 3-0 after one period and 6-0 after two. The Wildcats didn't give up a shot on goal until 1:36 remained in the second period.
Nora Carstensen (two goals, one assist) and Maysie Koch (two goals, one assist) both had three-point games, and seniors Abby Zeitler and Greta Petree scored goals in their final game — as it was for fellow seniors Taylor Winkels and Mady Kruase — at Dodge County Ice Arena. Freshman defender Kylie Meyer also had a multi-point game, with a goal and an assist.
Zeitler's goal is her second career playoff goal — she also scored in last year's Section 1AA quarterfinal loss to Lakeville North — and now two of her five career goals have come in postseason play.
Aliya Gricius made 43 saves in defeat for Winona, which finishes the season with a 10-14-0 record. It's a remarkable turnaround for a program that had gone winless the past two seasons, and had gone without a varsity team the three seasons prior to that.
Winona won 10 games this season and it hosted a playoff game — a 4-1 section quarterfinal win against Austin on Wednesday — for the first time in 10 years. The Winhawks' leading scorer this season, Avery Engbrecht, finsihes the season with 19 goals, more than Winona scored as a team each of the past two years. This group of varsity veterans in Winona has the program going in a great direction.
Thursday's Section 1A title game will follow the Section 1AA championship game, between No. 2-seeded Lakeville North (a 2-1 winner against Owatonna in a section semifinal game Saturday) and No. 4-seeded Northfield, the defending section champion, which knocked off top-seeded Lakeville South on Saturday in a semifinal game.
Dodge County is seeking its first-ever trip to a state tournament. Albert Lea is the defending Section 1A champion.