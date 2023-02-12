99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Dodge County powers way into Section 1A girls hockey title game

The Dodge County girls hockey team is back in a section championship game for the fourth time in 10 years after beating Winona on Saturday at Dodge County Ice Arena.

DODGE.CO.MOLLIE.KOCH.jpg
Dodge County forward Mollie Koch carries the puck during the second period of Saturday's Section 1A girls hockey semifinal game against Winona at Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson. The Wildcats beat Winona 9-0 to advance to Thursday's section championship game at 7:30 p.m. in Owatonna.
Jason Feldman / Post Bulletin
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
February 11, 2023 10:36 PM
(This story will be updated with comments from coaches and players later tonight)

KASSON — Dodge County controlled the puck, the play and the scoreboard from the opening faceoff Saturday night, rolling to a 9-0 victory against Winona in a Section 1A girls hockey semifinal game at Dodge County Ice Arena.

The victory lifts the top-seeded Wildcats (16-8-2 overall) into Thursday's Section 1A championship game against No. 2 seed Albert Lea at Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.

Dodge County dominated Saturday's game, outshooting Winona 52-3 and getting goals from eight different players. The Wildcats are in a section title game for the first time since 2016, which was the last of a run of three out of four years where the Wildcats made the Section 1AA championship game.

This time, the No. 12-ranked Wildcats will be considered the favorite against No. 14-ranked Albert Lea. Dodge County beat the Tigers 4-2 back on Dec. 10, at Albert Lea. The Tigers routed Waseca 10-1 in Saturday's other section semifinal.

Dodge County led Winona 3-0 after one period and 6-0 after two. The Wildcats didn't give up a shot on goal until 1:36 remained in the second period.

Nora Carstensen (two goals, one assist) and Maysie Koch (two goals, one assist) both had three-point games, and seniors Abby Zeitler and Greta Petree scored goals in their final game — as it was for fellow seniors Taylor Winkels and Mady Kruase — at Dodge County Ice Arena. Freshman defender Kylie Meyer also had a multi-point game, with a goal and an assist.

Zeitler's goal is her second career playoff goal — she also scored in last year's Section 1AA quarterfinal loss to Lakeville North — and now two of her five career goals have come in postseason play.

Aliya Gricius made 43 saves in defeat for Winona, which finishes the season with a 10-14-0 record. It's a remarkable turnaround for a program that had gone winless the past two seasons, and had gone without a varsity team the three seasons prior to that.

Winona won 10 games this season and it hosted a playoff game — a 4-1 section quarterfinal win against Austin on Wednesday — for the first time in 10 years. The Winhawks' leading scorer this season, Avery Engbrecht, finsihes the season with 19 goals, more than Winona scored as a team each of the past two years. This group of varsity veterans in Winona has the program going in a great direction.

Thursday's Section 1A title game will follow the Section 1AA championship game, between No. 2-seeded Lakeville North (a 2-1 winner against Owatonna in a section semifinal game Saturday) and No. 4-seeded Northfield, the defending section champion, which knocked off top-seeded Lakeville South on Saturday in a semifinal game.

Dodge County is seeking its first-ever trip to a state tournament. Albert Lea is the defending Section 1A champion.

