Dodge County learning to play through adversity early in season

KASSON — The Dodge County boys hockey team took two lessons from Tuesday night’s 6-3 loss to New Prague at the Dodge County Ice Arena.

One, it has to play a full three periods if it wants to be successful this season.

Two, it has the ability to persevere — physically and mentally — and battle back when it falls behind.

On a night when the 2021 Section 1A champion and state runner-up Dodge County team was honored, the 2021-22 Wildcats came out flat. They fell behind 4-0 in the first period, but rallied and controlled play for a majority of the second and third periods, battling back to within one goal, 4-3, early in the third.

New Prague found a way to make one more big play, though — an unlikely short-handed breakaway goal while skating 3-on-5 — to seal the victory midway through the third.

“I think it was ... it’s a good time for (a game like this) to happen,” Dodge County coach Nick Worden said, “especially going into Christmas. We came out flat in the first, lost a lot of races.

“We were physical in the first, but came out flat, kind of got caught up in some penalties. We were disappointed, but also really proud of how we responded in the second period. We were a lot more disciplined and were shooting the puck well. We had another four or five scoring opportunities beyond the ones we were able to put in.”

Dodge County finishes its pre-holiday break portion of the schedule with a 4-3-0 record. It will face Rochester Century in the first round of the Kiwanis Festival at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday at Graham Arena I.

“That’s the big one we have circled on the calendar right now,” Worden said of the Kiwanis Festival. “We’re excited to play Century, maybe have an opportunity to play Mayo. Three games in three days is really good for us. It’s kind of a gut-check to see where we’re at.”

The Kiwanis Festival was canceled a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so a Wildcats team that eventually won a section championship and advanced to the Class A state title game, wasn’t able to add a mid-season tournament championship to its resume. The Wildcats are hoping they can do that this season.

“We’re looking to make a statement,” senior forward Gavin Giesler said. “We’re going out there to win all three games. That’s our goal. If you don’t have that mentality, you shouldn’t be playing. Our goal is to go out there and play the best hockey we can.”

Against New Prague, Dodge County fell behind 4-0 in the first period on goals by Max Hanzel, Peyton Becker, Will Andersen and Willy Seymour. Andersen and Seymour’s goals came on power plays, the latter on a 5-on-3.

The Wildcats fought back in the second period, though, getting goals from defenseman Easton Hammill and forward Cooper Jacobson to pull within 4-2. They had chances to draw closer, hitting the crossbar once and sending a shot that hit the knob of New Prague goalie Carter Puente’s stick and deflected wide.

They finally did pull within 4-3 in the third, as Gryffon Funke scored an unassisted goal.

But, New Prague regained the momentum with two of its own players in the penalty box.

Skating 3 on 5, junior forward John Schmidt got behind the Dodge County defense and scored on a breakaway with 8:03 to play to make it 5-3 in the Trojans’ favor. Seymour added an empty-net goal in the closing minute.

“When you get down by four, it’d be really easy to say ‘throw in the towel’ and be done, wave the white flag,” Giesler said, “but there is a lot of character in our room and guys stepped up and got some big points for us.”

Isaac Dale made 23 saves for the Wildcats, while Puente finished 20 stops for the Trojans (3-3-1).

Dodge County has yet to play a full game this season with a healthy lineup. Senior defenseman James McPeak is back after missing several games early in the year and senior forward Matt Donovan — who recorded 25 goals and 57 points last season — has yet to play a full game. He’s likely out until January with a lower-body injury.

Through all of the injuries, illnesses and lineup shuffling so far, the Wildcats have been able to see the big picture: They want to be at their best in late February and March, not necessarily late December and January.

“Definitely, we don’t want to be playing our best hockey right now,” Giesler said. “Continuing to build will be huge. The team’s excited to go into the Kiwanis and see what we can do. This (loss to New Prague) hurts. We should’ve had this one, but now we know we have to be better for all three periods.”

NEW PRAGUE 6, DODGE COUNTY 3

New Prague 4-0-2 — 6

Dodge County 0-2-1 — 3

First period — 1. NP, Max Hanzel (Owen Wilkins) 2:41. 2. NP, Peyton Becker (John Schmidt) 7:40. 3. NP, Will Andersen (Schmidt, Charlie Turnberg) 10:44 (pp). 4. Willy Seymour (unassisted) 16:37 (pp, 5x3).

Second period — 5. DC, Easton Hammill (James McPeak, Miles Smith) 6:10. 6. DC, Cooper Jacobson (Hammill, Gavin Giesler) 11:03.

Third period — 7. DC, Gryffon Funke (unassisted) 6:13. 8. NP, Schmidt (Seymour) 8:56 (sh, 3x5). 9. NP, Seymour (unassisted) 16:26 (en).

Shots on goal — NP 13-9-7—29, DC 4-9-10—23. Goalies — NP, Carter Puente (W; 20 saves-23 shots); DC, Issac Dale (L; 23 saves-28 shots).