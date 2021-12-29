Dodge County's Dale, depth do in Century in Kiwanis opener

PB's 3 STARS OF DAY 1

3. Noel Olsonawski, Fargo South/Shanley: The junior goalie earned his sixth win in eight starts this season, stopping 23 shots in the Bruins' 3-1 win against Rochester Mayo.

2. Gryffon Funke, Dodge County: The sophomore forward had a goal and an assist in the Wildcats' 5-3 win against Rochester Century. Funke assisted on his team's first goal, by James McPeak, and scored its third goal, giving the Wildcats a 3-1 lead.

1. Ben Hahn, New Richmond: The junior defenseman nearly doubled his season points total in one game. Hahn entered the day with five points, then he scored twice and added two assists in the Tigers' 6-2 win against John Marshall.

• • • • •

ADVERTISEMENT

Dodge County knew it would be entering the Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament down two forwards.

Senior Matt Donovan (injury) and junior Michael Hoff (illness) are out.

The Wildcats received some more bad news Tuesday afternoon, just a few hours before their scheduled faceoff against Rochester Century. Standout sophomore forward Cooper Jacobson will be out 2-3 weeks with an injury that he suffered early in the season, which turned out to be worse than originally thought.

None of that mattered once the puck dropped.

Though Century scored on the game's first shift, Dodge County took control of the scoreboard from there.

The Wildcats scored the next five goals to build a four-goal advantage, then held off a hard-charging Panthers team down the stretch for a 5-3 victory. Dodge County (5-3-0 overall) advances to Wednesday's tournament semifinals, where it will face Fargo South/Shanley at 7:45 p.m.

Century drops to 4-4-0 and will face intra-city rival John Marshall at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

"This was huge; really big for us," Dodge County coach Nick Worden said of opening the tournament with a victory. "We took a blow earlier in the day with Coop being out. We started out flat, but the guys kind of rallied and I expect to see a different team on our end (from the get-go) tomorrow night, just more emotionally charged and ready to go."

ADVERTISEMENT

Dodge County's James McPeak (20) and Century's Aidan Swee (11) battle for the puck during a Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Century senior defenseman Matt Haun scored on the game's first shift, an unassisted goal 15 seconds into the game.

But Wildcats goalie Isaac Dale was up to the task after that. He finished with 33 saves and kept the Panthers off the board until Dodge County had built a big lead late in the third period. The victory was a nice bounce-back for the Wildcats, who dropped a 6-3 decision at home to New Prague in their final game before the holiday break.

"There were a lot of good things we did tonight," Worden said of the win against Century. "We wanted to play physical, I think we did that. We wanted to get a lot of pucks on net, I think we did that."

Dodge County struck quickly and often in the second period. James McPeak scored 34 seconds in to tie the score 1-1. Riley Freiderich then scored his second goal of the season four minutes later to put the Wildcats up for good. Funke and Brendon Wolesky added second-period goals just 29 seconds apart, from the same spot in the slot, both top-corner glove-side against Century goalie Branigan Stalder (33 saves).

"Against New Prague, we were really flat in the first period and tonight was almost a replica of that," Worden said. "We have to get up for a game like this. The second period we responded well. Brendon Wolesky was really emotionally charged on the bench, which I think got everybody fired up. Gavin Giesler started doing some good things, too."

Giesler scored his fourth goal of the season midway through the third period to extend Dodge County's lead to 5-1.

Century wasn't going away easily, though, and it made it a game in the closing minutes with goals from a pair of sophomore forwards. Aiden Emerich scored with 3:46 to go, then Bennett Pronk scored 33 seconds later to pull the Panthers within 5-3.

Dodge County's Carl Schutz (17) controls the puck as Century's Jonathon Burmester (4) defends during a Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

For Dodge County, the victory proved it can get scoring from up-and-down its lineup, which was a question mark entering the season, after reigning Minnesota AP Player of the Year Brody Lamb departed for the USHL.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was worried early in the year, where are we going to get our scoring now that we don't have Brody with us?" Worden said. "The guys have all done an awesome job just filling in. We'll get scoring from defensemen one night, another night we'll get it from some forwards. ... Ty Mullenbach has hardly seen any varsity action this year and he got a goal tonight.

"Guys are stepping up and doing some good things."

DODGE COUNTY 5, CENTURY 3

Dodge County 0-4-1 — 5

Century 1-0-2 — 3

Dodge County: James McPeak 1 goal; Gryffon Funke 1 goal, 1 assist; Riley Freiderich 1 goal; Ty Mullenbach 1 assist; Gavin Giesler 1 goal, 1 assist; Brendon Wolesky 1 goal; Miles Smith 1 assist; Caeden Smith 1 assist. Goalie : Isaac Dale 33 saves (36 shots).

Century: Matt Haun 1 goal; Aiden Emerich 1 goal; TJ Gibson 1 assist; Bennett Pronk 1 goal; Ed Ratzlaff 1 assist. Goalie : Branigan Stalder 33 saves (38 shots).

• • • • •

Fargo (N.D.) South/Shanley 3, Mayo 1: Rochester Mayo coach Matt Notermann said the Spartans' performance was a bit out of character for what they're capable of.

The tenacity and skill of Fargo South/Shanley has a way of taking teams out of their game.

That's what happened after the first half of the first period Tuesday.

Mayo (4-2-0) scored first, but the Bruins (6-2-0) scored the rest en route to topping the Spartans and advancing to the Festival semifinals.

"We watched them on video and knew they were going to give us some trouble," Mayo coach Matt Notermann said of the Bruins, who are the No. 3-ranked team in North Dakota. "They're a really smart team. Their power play was something we haven't seen before. It's really good to see a team from somewhere else. ... They showed us something new."

Mayo's Sam Jacobson opened the scoring 9:35 into the game with his team-best seventh goal of the season.

South/Shanley took over from there. Junior goalie Noel Olsonawski made 23 saves in the game and six players had one point each for the Bruins. Jake Verwest and Landon Meier scored in the first period for the Bruins — Meier's goal with 50 seconds to play in the first holding up as the game winner — and Will Hofer added an insurance goal in the second.

"Our team has a way of playing that makes us really good," Notermann said. "If we can consistently get to a team that wants to win foot races, don’t poke and jump, play through the body and just be honest blue collar players, that's when we’re good.

"Today we got a little poke-and-jump and leaning to the offensive side, and that’s a little out of our character, and our guys know it."

South/Shanley will face Dodge County in the 7:45 p.m. semifinal game on Wednesday night.

Mayo also reached the semifinals, and will play at 5:30 p.m. against New Richmond. The Spartans reached the semifinals of the six-team tournament as the "wild card" — the team that lost its first-round game and allowed the fewest goals in doing so.

FARGO SOUTH/SHANLEY 3, MAYO 1

South/Shanley 2-1-0 — 3

Rochester Mayo 1-0-0 — 1

South/Shanley: Jake Verwest 1 goal; Jack Korbel 1 assist; Landon Meier 1 goal; Zach Boren 1 assist; Will Hofer 1 goal; Zach Skarperud 1 assist. Goalie : Noel Olsonawski 23 saves (24 shots).

Mayo: Sam Jacobson 1 goal; Cohen Ruskell 1 assist. Goalie : Tate Cothern 28 saves (31 shots).

• • • • •

New Richmond (Wis.) 6, John Marshall 2: New Richmond never trailed in the opening game of the tournament, leading 1-0 after one period and 2-1 after two. The Tigers tacked on four third-period goals to pull away against John Marshall for the 6-2 win.

JM (4-5-0) received goals from Aaron Terpstra and Mike Greiner — the first of the season for both players. Cody Vlasaty was strong in goal for the Rockets, making 35 saves.

New Richmond’s Blake Milton stopped 18 shots in the win. Ben Hahn had two goals and two assists in the win, while Brock Unger (two goals, one assist) and Catcher Langeness (one goal, two assists) had three-point games.

New Richmond improved to 5-3-0 overall and has won five of its past six games.

“We’ve been really focusing on trying to get that positive energy and excitement,” New Richmond coach John Larson said. “We’ve had some really good practices and the nice thing is we’ve been starting to get people back in our lineup. We had some injuries for awhile. This is our first time we’ve had our full lineup back since Dec. 2.”

NEW RICHMOND 6, JM 2

New Richmond 1-1-4 — 6

John Marshall 0-1-1 — 2

New Richmond: Brock Unger 2 goals, 1 assist; Easton Schmit 1 assist; Ben Hahn 2 goals, 2 assists; Matthew Unger 1 goal, 1 assist; Catcher Langeness 1 goal, 2 assists; Bjorn Bahneman 2 assists; Tucker Erickson 1 assist. Goalie : Blake Milton 18 saves (21 shots).

John Marshall: Aaron Terpstra 1 goal; Mike Greiner 1 goal; Jake Schmidt 1 assist. Goalie: Cody Vlasaty 35 saves (40 shots).