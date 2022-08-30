Does Mayo have what it takes to repeat as the best football team in Section 1AAAAA?

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2022 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 3, Post Bulletin print edition. A PDF version of the Pigskin will be available at PostBulletin.com on Thursday, Sept. 1.)

It figures to be tough for Rochester Mayo to duplicate what it accomplished last year, finishing 9-2, beating Owatonna twice and reaching the state tournament for the first time since 1997.

There is some prolific talent that graduated, including quarterback Bennett Ellsworth, running back/linebacker Noah Smith and wide receiver/defensive back Cayden Holcomb, all of whom are now playing college football. Still, 10th-year Donny Holcomb likes what’s coming back and also appreciates the work his players have put in. The most dynamic player on the roster is his son, junior receiver/defensive back Carter Holcomb, who finished with 823 receiving yards (18 yards per catch) last season and has elite speed and strength. Throwing the ball to him will either be senior Brigg Poppe or junior Rees Grimsrud. Poppe, who is 6-3, 190 pounds, will line up at tight end if he doesn’t play quarterback.

The Spartans don’t have anyone with the kind of raw speed that Smith possessed, but 5-9, 225-pound senior running back Rudy Lozoya gives the team one of its most powerful running backs ever. Offensive line should be another strength for Mayo, including the Kramer brothers (senior Ethan and sophomore Casey) playing big roles up front. Many of Mayo’s players will go both ways which means its defensive line should also be strong.

CENTURY

The Panthers are going to have some elite receivers, with powerful Eli Thompson (6-4, 200) and rangy Jake Wills (6-3, 180) both talented returning starters as juniors. Thompson also is a defensive back and Wills a defensive end. Century has a couple of committed seniors with talent in the LaVoi brothers, twins Ryan and Luke. Ryan is a big offensive lineman, while Luke is a linebacker/running back. Josh Berg is another senior who figures to have a prominent role. He has solid speed and will line up at wide receiver and defensive back. Working against Century is that its number of seniors is small. That means juniors and sophomores will be called on extensively, leaving the Panthers as a team without much experience. That includes at quarterback where Century might have Harrison Esau as its starter. The junior was mostly the junior varsity QB last year. Century finished 4-6 in 2021. It lost its first four games, then went on to win four of its final six games.

JOHN MARSHALL

It’s a new scene at John Marshall, with a new head coach, some new assistants and plenty of new schemes. Kyle Riggott, a former Century and Minnesota State University, Mankato football standout, has stepped in as the head man. He replaces Kevin Kirkeby. Riggott has infused some new energy and enthusiasm to a program that had struggled the last number of years. JM finished 1-8 last season when it was young and racked by injuries. Riggott is extremely impressed with JM’s speed. Also a former assistant coach at Century, he considers this likely the fastest high school team he’s been around. Leading the pack are two of the fastest guys in the entire state, seniors Keondre Bryant and Michael Nicometo. Bryant, also among the team’s strongest players, will be positioned at a variety of places on offense, while Nicometo is a 6-3 wide receiver. Quarterback is up for grabs a little bit, but junior Darius Jordan started last season. He recently ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash. Offensive and defensive line are places that JM has little experience, though senior Tate Zeller is a returning standout. He’s 6-3, 250 and moves well. Senior Nolan Radke is the team’s best linebacker and 6-4 Zach Ladu is a talented defensive back and wide receiver.

OWATONNA

By most programs’ standards, a 6-4 football season is pretty solid. Owatonna isn’t most programs. Winning six out of 10 games as the Huskies did in 2021, marked their worst record in years. Two of those four losses came against Mayo, a 27-0 loss to surprising New Prague and a 42-0 loss to eventual state champion Mankato West. The Huskies expect to make at least a bit of a jump this season. Among the things in their favor is the return of starting quarterback Jacob Ginskey (6-1, 170). He was just a sophomore last year. "When you start a sophomore at quarterback, they usually clean up their decision making by their junior year," long-time Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said. "Those who start as sophomores usually end up being among the best quarterbacks we’ve ever had." Ginskey has an explosive and tall receiver to target. Tight end Justin Gleason (6-4, 210) was the state long jump champion this past spring and is also Owatonna’s fastest player. Owatonna will turn to 5-9, 190-pound senior Connor Grems as its primary running back. He’s quick and physical. On the offensive line a pair of starters return in Mikah Elstad and Ethan Anderson. Both are seniors and in the 210-pound range. Owatonna should be fast in its defensive backfield, where Gleason will also roam.

NORTHFIELD

One of the things that pleased Brent Yule most a year ago in his first season as Northfield’s head coach was how his players stuck together. The Raiders did that despite enduring a pair of two-game losing streaks. They ultimately finished 4-6 overall. “Last year, we stayed together and really played for one another,” Yule said. “And we continued to get better.” Yule returns some solid players from that team, including quarterback Soren Richardson; running back/linebacker Kamden Kaiser; wide receiver Austin Koep; 6-5, 250-pound offensive lineman Haden Kelly and 6-4, 280-pound offensive lineman Joey Schultz. Richardson, a senior, threw for 1,300 yards last year and Yule considers him a smart player and a good leader, with a strong arm. Kaiser might be the team’s most dynamic player and will land at a variety of offensive positions. Schultz and Kelly give the Raiders a pair of big, physical senior linemen.

AUSTIN

The past four seasons have been a struggle for the Packers, with just six total wins. Their lone win a year ago came against Albert Lea, 45-6. Austin was in some games, though, including losing just 21-20 to Northfield and 28-20 to Century. The Packers have some good athletes this season, but the question is whether they have enough of them. The senior class is strong, with 22 out for football. But the junior class has just nine football players. Jack Lang returns at quarterback where he had some nice moments last year. The point guard on the Austin basketball team, Lang’s favorite target was returning starter Manny Guy, who had 170 yards receiving against formidable Mayo last year. Tommy Fritz is back after missing all of last season with an ACL tear. He’s got college potential, having covered 40 yards in 4.5 seconds and is a solid 5-10, 170. Luke Owens and Kenny Cabeen are a couple of big and strong linemen who return. Owens was an honorable-mention all-section performer last year.

SECTION 1AAAAA SCHEDULE

(All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Friday, Sept. 2 — Austin at Northfield, Mankato West at John Marshall, Mayo at Owatonna, Century at New Prague. Friday, Sept. 9 — John Marshall at Austin, Northfield at Mayo, Owatonna at Century. Friday, Sept. 16 — Austin at New Prague, Mayo at Century, Mankato West at Owatonna. Saturday, Sept. 17 — Northfield at John Marshall (1 p.m.), Friday, Sept. 23 — Owatonna at Austin, New Prague at Northfield. Saturday, Sept. 24 — John Marshall at Mayo, (5 p.m.), Century at Mankato West (noon), Sept. 30 — John Marshall at New Prague; Mankato West at Mayo, Northfield at Owatonna. Oct. 1 — Austin at Century (6 p.m.), Oct. 7 — Owatonna at John Marshall; Century at Northfield, Mayo at New Prague, Oct. 8 — Mankato West at Austin (noon), Thursday, Oct. 13 — New Prague at Owatonna. Oct. 14 — Austin at Mayo, John Marshall at Century, Northfield at Mankato West. Oct. 19 — Albert Lea at Austin, Stewartville at John Marshall, Century at Winona, Mayo at Byron; Owatonna at Kasson-Mantorville, Faribault at Northfield.

