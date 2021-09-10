Donovan gives Kasson-Mantorville the perfect maestro

Terry Donovan was provided the first hint that son Matthew would be an ideal triple-option quarterback when his boy was 3.

It happened the day that Matthew went slamming into a wall, face first. Keep in mind that triple-option quarterbacks take a beating, tackled play after play whether they keep the ball or not.

The crash mangled a tooth, left him with a ballooned and cut lip, and sent him to the emergency room.

About an hour later, without the aid of pain medication, Matthew was back in the Donovan car and headed home, all while munching on a bag of Cheetos.

It was astonishing, as if nothing had happened.

To Terry, it was also the opening indicator that his boy had one of the essentials to be a triple-option quarterback — toughness.

“Matthew’s lip was just hanging open; they hadn’t even stitched him up,” said Terry, who is the Kasson-Mantorville football team’s longtime offensive coordinator. “But then there he was, eating Cheetos the entire ride home. He’s been a tough kid his entire life."

Fearless wonder

Matthew agrees. His fears are minimal when it comes to collisions and their after effects.

“Hits, I don’t really worry about those,” he said. “I’ve got a pretty good pain tolerance.”

More Matthew triple-options signs revealed themselves later in life. The best triple-option QBs are also smart, quick, fast, students of the game, selfless and intense competitors. Starting in about seventh grade, Matthew began checking off all of those boxes, too.

Matthew is a 3.5 GPA student, runs a 4.67 40, is cat quick, has spent forever watching football with Terry and older brother and former K-M and college star Riley, and detests losing.

And yes, he’s also got that toughness thing covered. Who eats Cheetos with a gashed lip and a tooth that’s been rammed into his jaw line?

Well, Matthew Donovan does.

A head for the game

For Kasson-Mantorville head coach Joel Swanson, Donovan is the ultimate QB. His statistics suggest why, though they're only part of the story. Donovan led K-M to a 5-1 record and a Section 1AAAA championship a year ago as a 5-foot-8, 145-pound junior. He ran for 600 yards and 10 touchdowns, but more importantly orchestrated K-M’s triple-action attack to perfection.

This season, Donovan — who literally never misses a day of weight lifting — is an incredibly strong 5-10, 165-pound senior who’s shown immediate signs that he’s taken his game to a new level. In K-M’s season-opening 31-21 win Friday over Byron, Donovan was breathtaking, rushing for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and also completing 6 of 8 passes for another 141 yards.

He appears to have it all. Swanson loves his athletic ability. Donovan can turn on a dime, and once out in the open is tough to catch. But it’s his football mind that Swanson believes separates him most.

Donovan has been dissecting football while sidling up to his dad and Riley, since his early grade-school days.

“Matthew is a student of the game,” Swanson said. “He gets us out of bad calls when he sees the defense is geared up to stop something. His mind is so prepared for stuff, so he’s able to anticipate things. When he dips it inside, he knows where to look, where danger might be coming. He’s able to see it and then make the first right read, about whether to pitch the ball or not.”

He does all of it not to see what he can accomplish, but to see what the team can accomplish. Also a standout hockey player who helped Dodge County reach the Class A state championship game last spring, Donovan finds nothing more satisfying than being surrounded by teammates, all of them chasing the same thing.

“It’s the family aspect of it that I like so much,” Donovan said. “I love playing for my teammates and my community. I love doing whatever I can do to help my team in any way possible. I want to spread the wealth (as a quarterback) and I want us to get down the field as fast as possible, whatever that takes. I’m feeling good now. I’m trusting my gut on everything.”

He’s not alone in trusting his football mind. K-M’s offensive coordinator, his father, also is a big believer in his star quarterback.

If there’s a coach on the field during K-M’s games, it’s one guy — his boy.

“Matthew knows the game so well, and he knows what he sees,” Terry said. “He’s been growing up with it since he was 5 years old, soaking in every aspect of it. The game is happening for him in slow time now. Having him at quarterback, it’s like having my own eyes out there.”