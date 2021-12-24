SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Donovan picks Bemidji State to play college football

Matthew Donovan will be playing his college football at Bemidji State University, the Kasson-Mantorville star announced Friday.

111821-KM-BECKER-STATE-SEMI-0614.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville’s Matthew Donovan (4) gestures towards the crowd after the game-winning touchdown was scored during a Class AAAA state football semifinal game against Becker on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 24, 2021 11:06 AM
Share

Matthew Donovan has made his college choice, revealing today, Dec. 24, that he will be playing college football next year at Bemidji State University.

Donovan was a prolific option quarterback the last two years at Kasson-Mantorville but figures to move to receiver at Bemidji State, a Division II school that plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Donovan rushed for more than 2,000 yards this past for a Kasson-Mantorville team that finished second at state in Class AAAA. He also passed for 800-plus yards.

Donovan will become the second member of his family to play college football. Riley Donovan, a 2013 Kasson-Mantorville graduate, was a standout receiver at the University of South Dakota, his final season in 2017.

Related Topics: FOOTBALLKASSON-MANTORVILLE
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports