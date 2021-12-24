Donovan picks Bemidji State to play college football

Matthew Donovan has made his college choice, revealing today, Dec. 24, that he will be playing college football next year at Bemidji State University.

Donovan was a prolific option quarterback the last two years at Kasson-Mantorville but figures to move to receiver at Bemidji State, a Division II school that plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Donovan rushed for more than 2,000 yards this past for a Kasson-Mantorville team that finished second at state in Class AAAA. He also passed for 800-plus yards.

Donovan will become the second member of his family to play college football. Riley Donovan, a 2013 Kasson-Mantorville graduate, was a standout receiver at the University of South Dakota, his final season in 2017.