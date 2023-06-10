Dover-Eyota eighth-grader Kurtz a show stopper in her first state track-and-field meet

ST. MICHAEL — A star was born on Friday.

That star was an eighth-grader from Dover-Eyota. Her name is Taylor Kurtz.

Kurtz had her introduction to the state track-and-field meet on Thursday and Friday.

Turns out that she was the one doing the introducing. As in, “Hello, I’m going to take the sprints by storm.”

That’s exactly what the multi-athlete did on Friday in the Class A meet at St. Michael-Albertville. This after Kurtz had entered the state meet seemingly as a darkhorse to do anything really big.

ADVERTISEMENT

That presumption was dead wrong.

All Kurtz did was start her day by taking second in the 100 (by the tiniest margin behind GMLOKS star Chantle Reiland), then a few hours later won the 200.

She was timed in 12.48 in the former, 25.47 in the latter. Both were just off her personal bests.

And the thing is, she wasn’t terribly surprised by either outcome. In fact, after being beaten out in a photo finish by Reiland in the 100, she had something to say to her coach.

It was revealing.

“She had kind of had a bitter taste after not winning the 100,” Dover-Eyota coach Tim Andring said. “After that she told me, ‘I’m not done.’ ”

Translation: The 200 was still on her docket and this upstart eighth-grader had every intention of winning it.

And then she did, edging star GMLOKS senior sprinter Anika Reiland (Chantle’s cousin) at the finish line. Kurtz was timed in 25.47, pre-race favorite Anika Reiland in 25.52.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not surprised by her times,” Andring said of Kurtz. “Her times had kept dropping since the beginning of the year.”

Andring was also not surprised that Kurtz had become a force so quickly in her varsity career. In her second time ever running the 100 at Dover-Eyota, she broke the varsity record, getting it done in a junior high race.

So yeah, there have been signs.

“I had a lot of good starts today,” said Kurtz, who’s also a star hockey player. “And I had a lot of (crowd) support here. Going into that (200) race, I was just praying and hoping that I could beat (race favorite Anika Reiland).”

GMLOKS’ Chantle Reiland competes in the girls 100-meter race during the Class A girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Chantle Reiland wins a title

Chantle Reiland has spent most the season being known as the “second” Reiland. As in second to her older cousin, phenom sprinter Anika Reiland.

Chantle is a sophomore, Anika a senior.

Anika didn’t reach the state meet in the 100 due to being disqualified in the section meet by a false start. That automatically upped Chantle’s chances of landing a state championship in the race. Anika was second at state in the 100 last year, Chantle third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chantle did win it this time, clocked in 12.48. That edged out Dover-Eyota’s Taylor Kurtz for the title in a photo finish.

Chantle got it done despite a sluggish start. In fact, she had even harsher words for how she got out of the blocks.

“It was terrible,” she said. “It was really terrible. I was in last place out of the blocks. I think I had been scared to false start.”

As bad as her start was, her middle and ending were brilliant. That was just enough to get what she was after, a first-place medal.

“It feels good,” she said. “I am happy and also kind of surprised. But when I am coming from behind, it helps me run faster.”

GMLOKS’ Chantle Reiland passes the baton to Breeley Galle in the girls 4x200-meter race during the Class A girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

GMLOKS ties state record in 4x200

Chantle Reiland wasn’t just a part of an individual state title. She also helped land GMLOKS its fifth straight state championship in the 4x200 relay.

And this one wasn’t like any of the others. This one tied a state record that dated all the way back to 1985. It was the combination of Lydia Redman, Chantle Reiland, Breeley Galle and Anika Reiland that did it, timed in 1:43.88.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anika Reiland, who also finished second in the 200, has been a part of all five of those state titles. GMLOKS needed everything she had in this last one, as it trailed in the race when anchor runner Anika was handed the baton.

There is nobody that GMLOKS coach Aaron Thauwald would rather see sprinting with the baton than his dynamite senior.

“I am comfortable when the baton is in Anika’s hand,” Thauwald offered in an understatement.

Sortland twins end in style

It was the final meet for a pair of Zumbrota-Mazeppa twins and forever stars, Katrina and Natasha Sortland.

The two had sweet endings to their high school careers.

Katrina went out with a bang, winning a state race for the first time. After landing second in the 800 as a sophomore and a junior, Katrina earned the state championship with a 2:16.28 time.

“This is nice; it’s rewarding,” Katrina said. “It was a different race for me this time. In the past I’d gone out in front and tried to hang on to the lead. But this time I stayed back, let someone else lead, and then passed them with 200 meters to go. It was a good race strategy.”

Natasha just missed on a season-best clocking in the 1,600 as she once again landed second in the state race. She was timed in 5:05.09, while Nevis phenom Jade Rypkema won it in 4:54.27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Natasha was thankful as she pondered a varsity career that started in the seventh grade.

“I guess when I look back, I don’t remember the races, but I remember all of the supporters I’ve had who’ve come to watch me every year at state,” she said. “That is my biggest memory, just all of the support through the years and the great teams we’ve had.”

Lexy Foster comes through

GMLOKS got an excellent bounce-back performance from thrower Lexy Foster.

A junior, Foster surprisingly struggled on Thursday in the discus, finishing 12th overall. But there was no struggling for her in Friday’s shot put. Foster threw it 40-1/4, good for third place and a personal record.

“That was an awesome job by her,” GMLOKS coach Aaron Thauwald said. “There isn’t a better time for a PR than in the finals of a state meet.”

Relays flourish

Section 1A relays teams had big days in Friday’s finals. Besides GMLOKS winning the 4x200 in state-record fashion, Chatfield was third in that same race (1:44.57) and Lourdes sixth (1:45.67).

Chatfield also managed a second place in the 4x100 (49.53) and Lourdes a third (49.81). In the 4x800, it was Lake City coming in fourth (9:44.75) and Lourdes sixth (9:52.38).

Other notables

La Crescent-Hokah's Emily Ludwig finished fifth in the 100 hurdles with a 15.48 time. Blooming Prairie’s Annaka Forsberg was sixth in the triple jump (36-3 1/2) and Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Aubryana Boldt seventh (35-2 1/2). In the pole vault, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton’s Adeline Miner was ninth (10-6).

ADVERTISEMENT

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/516328/results/all