Dover-Eyota's Gust, Kellen ready to make good on vision they've had for years

EYOTA — The talk of winning state titles began in middle school for Gavin Gust and Brodie Kellen.

That’s when the two good friends and wrestling partners since kindergarten day-dreamed together of winning not one, but multiple state wrestling championships by the time their high school careers representing Dover-Eyota came to an end.

“As kids, we would always talk about how by our senior year, we were going to have four or five state championships,” Kellen said with a bit of a chuckle. “So I mean, we kind of expected it or had high expectations I guess.”

“We always said, by senior year we all would win state, as a team and individuals,” Gust recalled. “Definitely be the best by senior year.”

Despite how ambitious those expectations may have seemed at the time, Gust does have a chance to become a multi-time state champion after reaching the mountain top a year ago in Class A at 152 pounds. And now, as seniors, both he and Kellen can claim they are in fact "the best" as they enter their senior season as the top-ranked wrestlers in their respective weight classes. The Guillotine ranks Gust No. 1 at 160 pounds and the ninth-best senior wrestler overall in Minnesota. Kellen is No. 1 at 152 pounds.

Still, although they once envisioned this possibility, to actually be in this spot is something else.

"Now that we are in the moment, it’s crazy," Kellen said.

For Kellen, this winter couldn’t have come any quicker.

His junior season was capped by a second consecutive state-meet medal, yet ended with three straight losses on day No. 2 of the Class A state wrestling tournament. That gave him motivation and propelled him into the offseason. He had a solid 4-2 showing at the USA Wrestling Northern Plains Regionals and took part in the always competitive Minnesota/USA Wrestling Cadet and Junior National Camp at Augsburg University.

Dover-Eyota's Brodie Kellen gets ready to make his move during the Section 1A 145-pound title match on Feb. 26, 2022 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo

Kellen said he was feeling great entering the fall season, when the standout soccer player was excited for his last season on the pitch for D-E.

Yet, twelve minutes into the first game of the season, he reached his leg up high to attack the ball and felt a pull in his groin area.

That pull turned out to be a sports hernia. He was out of action for the next 12 weeks, ending his senior soccer season.

“It was hard to watch the whole year,” he said.

The good news for Kellen: Surgery wasn’t necessary, so he knew he would be back in time for wrestling — something Gust kept reminding him of, translating to a bit of an unintended result.

“I just kept telling him, you know, at least you'll be back for wrestling. And then once you're back, you'll be ready to go,”’ Gust said. “Right away, he was trying to rush out, (but) like, let’s just take it easy here.”

Kellen was cleared to return around Thanksgiving and admits he is feeling back to normal now. As for Gust, he’s just happy to have his longtime training partner back.

"We've been friends since we're tiny," Gust said. "We are always pushing each other to be our best. Even in the summer, we wrestle together. We just always talked about, you know, winning state together and all this stuff. So that's our goal for this year and it would be really cool to do it together.”

Gust knows what it's like to win a state title.

The junior claimed his first state title by knocking off Jacob Leibold of Royalton/Upsala by a 5-2 decision — a victory that avenged a loss, his only one as a sophomore, which came in the Class A state semifinals the year before. He became the 13th wrestler in program history to capture an individual title. That honor grants him a 3-by-5 foot frame, commemorating his state title run. The banner hangs with the banners of the Eagles' other state champs in the Dover-Eyota wrestling room.

Every time Gust thinks about slowing down or feels himself getting tired, he takes a glance up at that frame.

"Doing sprints, to push myself, I look up there, like, I need another one of those," Gust said.

Both Gust and Kellen admit, too, the fact that the Eagles can make another deep run makes their senior season that much sweeter.

With nine section place-winners returning from a squad that won the program's first section title since 2006, the expectations are high for this group.

"We definitely have a chance to do something special," Kellen said.

Now it's time to take care of business.