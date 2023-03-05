Dover-Eyota's Kellen and Gust complete childhood dream, go out on top together

ST. PAUL — For Dover-Eyota seniors Brodie Kellen and Gavin Gust, the talk of winning state titles together began in the fourth grade.

On Saturday, they made that dream a reality.

Kellen claimed his first state title, with a 5-2 decision over Austin Kiecker of BOLD in the Class A 152-pound championship, while Gust followed by capturing his second state title with a 6-3 decision over Drew Holding of Holdingford on Saturday at the MSHSL state wrestling championships at the Xcel Energy in St. Paul.

Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen reacts after defeating BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

It was a moment the two longtime friends and grappling partners will take with them the rest of their lives.

"We literally talked about this every single year and every day," Gust said. "When we come back to the hotel, we just kept it in our minds all weekend."

"It's awesome, I knew Gavin was going to win, so I wasn't nervous for him," Kellen said. "The biggest worry was me getting past my guy."

Gust was noticeably antsy for Kellen's match as well.

With himself up next on the same mat, Gust could be seen in the tunnel pacing back and forth, while quickly clapping anytime the whistle stopped action.

"I was much more nervous for Brodie's match than my own," Gust said with a laugh.

It proved Gust had nothing to be nervous about as Kellen has simply been a machine this past month and he carried that over into Saturday.

First with a 6-5 decision win over No. 2 ranked Zack Fier of Minneota in the semifinal, before really controlling the championship match from start to finish to bring home that state title.

"I've been training for this my whole life," Kellen said. "There's no words to describe it. I didn't even hear the crowd erupt."

Next up came Gust, who was just as efficient.

Truly a great blend of strength and speed, Gust was methodical wracking up a takedown in the first, a reversal in the second and another takedown in the third. Soon, he found himself in the arms of his father and coach, Aaron.

They were able to embrace each other one last time on the wrestling mat.

"It's amazing," Gust said. "He's been there for me through everything and he always gets on me to get to work, get work in and everything. He's just my role model and I thank him for everything."

Gust was also very appreciative of his longtime grappling partner.

"It shows that all the hard work really paid off for both of us," Gust said. "We really push each other to both achieve our goals and we did."

As was Kellen.

At the end of the day, these two will miss each other on the mat.

"I'm just going to miss seeing him every day and stuff," Kellen said. "Him and I were working in the wrestling room, every single day, whether we had school or not. We would find a way to be in there. But, I mean, seeing the whole team working hard every day, I'm going to miss that."

