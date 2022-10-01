Down goes No. 1: Jahns’ late field goal helps Lourdes knock off Cannon Falls

(This story will be updated later tonight.)

ROCHESTER — Aidan Jahns stood calmly at the 10-yard line as Cannon Falls called timeout with 5 seconds remaining in a Southeast District football game Friday night.

A number of teammates approached Jahns and patted him on the back. Only one of those teammates said more than “you got this.”

That was Lourdes quarterback Adam Sellner, who doubles as the holder for Jahns on field goals and point-after-touchdown kicks.

“Adam just said make sure you aim down the middle,” Jahns said. “You got this.”

Jahns did just that, calmly booting a 22-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining to lift Lourdes to a 24-22 upset victory against Cannon Falls, the No. 1-ranked team in the state in Class AAA.

Jahns’ field goal capped a roller-coaster fourth quarter that saw both teams turn the ball over once and saw Lourdes go 61 yards in 57 seconds to set up the winning kick.

Lourdes’ defense appeared to stop the Bombers on a 4th-and-15 play from the Eagles’ 32-yard line with 4:10 to go. But Lourdes was called for pass interference, giving the Bombers new life.

Six plays later, Sam Shepersky powered in from 8 yards out — on yet another fourth down play — and the PAT kick gave the Bombers a 22-21 lead with exactly a minute to play.

That set up a wild comeback for Lourdes. The traditionally run-heavy Eagles went to the air, starting from their own 34-yard line. Jahns figured he’d have a chance to connect on a field goal if the offense got to the Bombers’ 30.

It did better than that.

Sellner completed four passes on the drive, the last a picture-perfect 22-yard fade to Hudson Fix — who made a handful of highlight-reel catches in the game — down to the Bombers’ 3.

Two plays — and two timeouts later, Jahns booted the ball squarely through the uprights from 22 yards out to help the Eagles improve to 4-1.

Cannon Falls drops to 4-1.

CANNON FALLS 0, LOURDES 0

Cannon Falls 8-7-0-7 — 22

Lourdes 0-13-8-3 — 24