Driver passes away on third night of Deer Creek Speedway's Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge
Caleb Korpi, 47, of Claremont collapsed in the pit area before the final two races of the night.
SPRING VALLEY — Deer Creek Speedway's Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge ended on a somber note on Saturday.
Claremont resident and longtime B-Mods driver Caleb Korpi passed away in the pit area before the last two races of the night.
Korpi was 47 years-old.
Emergency medical personnel responded to a situation in the pit area and attempted to give Korpi lifesaving treatment as racing was halted. A decision was eventually made to finish the night's races.
"Condolences to the family,” said Hayfield's Brandon Davis after winning the Modified A main feature. “We’re glad we could honor their wishes and keep on going.”
In addition to racing at Deer Creek, Korpi was a regular at Chateau Speedway the last few years. He finished third in Chateau's points standings for the B-Mods class last summer.
