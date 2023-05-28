Driver passes away on third night of Deer Creek Speedway's Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge

SPRING VALLEY — Deer Creek Speedway's Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge ended on a somber note on Saturday.

Claremont resident and longtime B-Mods driver Caleb Korpi passed away in the pit area before the last two races of the night.

Korpi was 47 years-old.

Emergency medical personnel responded to a situation in the pit area and attempted to give Korpi lifesaving treatment as racing was halted. A decision was eventually made to finish the night's races.

"Condolences to the family,” said Hayfield's Brandon Davis after winning the Modified A main feature. “We’re glad we could honor their wishes and keep on going.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to racing at Deer Creek, Korpi was a regular at Chateau Speedway the last few years. He finished third in Chateau's points standings for the B-Mods class last summer.