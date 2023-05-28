99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Driver passes away on third night of Deer Creek Speedway's Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge

Caleb Korpi, 47, of Claremont collapsed in the pit area before the final two races of the night.

Deer Creek Speedway logo
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Today at 10:15 AM

SPRING VALLEY — Deer Creek Speedway's Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge ended on a somber note on Saturday.

Claremont resident and longtime B-Mods driver Caleb Korpi passed away in the pit area before the last two races of the night.

Korpi was 47 years-old.

Emergency medical personnel responded to a situation in the pit area and attempted to give Korpi lifesaving treatment as racing was halted. A decision was eventually made to finish the night's races.

"Condolences to the family,” said Hayfield's Brandon Davis after winning the Modified A main feature. “We’re glad we could honor their wishes and keep on going.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to racing at Deer Creek, Korpi was a regular at Chateau Speedway the last few years. He finished third in Chateau's points standings for the B-Mods class last summer.

Find more news important to you

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Lourdes, Dover-Eyota baseball
Prep
Section 1 baseball pairings and results
May 27, 2023 08:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, May 27, 2023
May 27, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, May 27, 2023
May 27, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Dwell Local
Business
'Have fun with food': The Market opens at Dwell Local in Zumbrota
May 28, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
All City Boys Golf
Sports
A dozen boys golfers to watch in Section 1 meets this week
May 28, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
5b118d31a854e5516e4e364a96c5bff5.jpg
Local
Why does Pine Island have a cheese festival? It traces back to the early 1900s
May 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
053023.WEISS.01.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weiss: Wabasha's 'Bird City Minnesota' designation could help protect, improve area's bird habitat
May 28, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Weiss